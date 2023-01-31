The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Has Finally Landed: Here’s How Its Like None of the Brand’s Other SUVs

After several teasers, we can finally show you the 2024 Mazda CX-90 and what we know so far.

Mazda’s been revamping its crossover lineup over the last few years with the CX-30 and CX-50, but they aren’t too radically different from what we’ve known, or the rest of Mazda’s current lineup. The new, three-row CX-90 is a major exception, changing the formula almost completely from the CX models of the past decade or so. We’re talking about new styling, new platform, new engines and new tech — the 2024 Mazda CX-90 brings a lot of new to the equation, rather than just showing the old CX-9 a few new tricks.

Now, while it is different to the models we currently have in North America, the CX-90 is similar to the European CX-60 in many respects. That includes its styling, which incorporates new elements from the front to the rear. With the shield-like grille up front, you can still easily identify this car as a Mazda, but the new headlight design, daytime running lights and prominent vents along the front fascia show the way forward for the brand’s next-generation family crossovers. Keep in mind, we still have a smaller CX-70 on the way, per Mazda’s most recent roadmap, that will likely adopt this styling.

Looking at the 2024 Mazda CX-90 in its side profile, you can see the car’s headlining feature: two new powertrains. The different proportions, namely the longer hood, belies a completely new 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. You’ll also get “Inline 6” fender badges showing that off to the world, as well as some premium Mazda script on the chrome brightwork down the side. Around back, the new CX-90 has a rounded off rear-end with new LED taillights and more powertrain badging. For the inline-six, you’ll get an “e-Skyactiv G” badge noting the engine’s mild-hybrid design.

The new CX-90 comes with up to 21-inch diamond-cut wheels finished in gloss black, though a full range of options is unclear at this point, until Mazda announces the model’s full trim walk in the coming weeks.

More on those powertrains

Frustratingly, as these are pre-production units, we couldn’t look under the hood of either 2024 Mazda CX-90, be it the six-pot or the four-cylinder-backed plug-in hybrid. We did at least get power figures, however, so we can at least share that. As for other important stats (like towing capacity, exact dimensions, fuel economy, etc.), we still have to wait for a future Mazda announcement.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 rides on the company’s new rear-wheel drive-based large platform. Though all of its crossovers now come standard with all-wheel drive, the rear bias should make it feel a bit livelier to drive in most conditions. Mind you, we will still have to wait a little while longer to actually drive it to develop a comprehensive opinion there.

Per official specs, the longitudinally mounted 3.3-liter inline-six manages 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, making it the automaker’s most powerful engine to date. The “e-SkyActiv” part of the automaker’s marketing applies to its mild-hybrid setup (called “M-Hybrid Boost”), sandwiching an electric motor between the engine and new 8-speed automatic transmission. That eliminates the need for a conventional torque converter, allowing electric drive at low speeds and smoother acceleration off the line, at least according to Mazda’s claims.

The other powertrain option (also paired to an 8-speed gearbox) is the e-Skyactiv PHEV. The plug-in hybrid takes a naturally aspirated version of the 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill we already know, and couples it to an electric motor. To that, you also get a 17.8-kWh battery to enable longer all-electric driving capability.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain produces 323 horsepower and the same 369 lb-ft of torque as the inline-six, and both powertrains are a notable improvement over the old CX-9’s turbocharged 2.5-liter’s 250 hp/320 lb-ft output.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 brings a new level of interior to the class.

Even in the current generation, the brand’s crossovers have remarkably nice interiors, putting Mazda up with the luxury brands in terms of materials and aesthetics. You’d expect the CX-90 to step things up once more, and you’d be right. This model brings an atmosphere inspired by traditional Japanese design ethos, and that particularly shows in the dashboard and door cards’ accent trim.

To that, this three-row crossover also brings more technology to the table. A fully digital instrument cluster arrives for the first time in one of Mazda’s cars, while you also get a larger available 12.3-inch center display sporting the latest version of the MazdaConnect infotainment system.

Again, since these cars were more of a stationary display than a working production unit, we could not play with the new gauge cluster. While the 2024 Mazda CX-90 also has the brand’s new “Mi-Drive” drive mode selector, we couldn’t try that out either — those impressions will soon come in the driving review.

Even based on visuals alone, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 does pack a more commodious interior than the CX-9, as well as more modern connectivity with USB-C ports on the third row. Second-row passengers get their own climate controls, while you can spec this SUV into different seating configurations up to 8 people.

The car we looked at accommodates six in a 2-2-2 layout with captain’s chairs, though you can also get a 2-3-2 seven-seat or 2-3-3 eight-seat layout.

When it arrives this spring, the 2024 Mazda CX-9 will definitively replace the CX-9 crossover in Mazda’s lineup. Pricing is not available just yet, but with the close arrival we should have much more information in the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for more info, and take a closer look at the new CX-90 in Kase’s video below: