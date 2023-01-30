Ford Announces Mustang Mach-E Ramp-up and Drops Prices by Up to $5,700

(Images: Ford)

Pricing across the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup dropped between $400 and $5,700, according to Monday’s announcement.

Ford also dropped prices for the extended-range (ER) battery option by $1,600, down to $7,000 .

. The automaker aims to ramp up production of its current flagship EV by 60 percent during the year. According to Ford’s announcement, Mach-E production may increase to 130,000 units this year, up from 78,000 units in 2022.

The price change takes effect immediately, so you can see the changes now on the Build & Price site.. Ford currently estimates deiveries will take between 18 and 22 weeks.



After a price increase last year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E now gets a bit more affordable.

Last year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E managed a podium finish in the sales charts, earning itself a spot as the third most-popular EV model in the U.S. The automaker is now kicking things up a notch, ramping up production and cutting prices to really take the fight to Tesla and the growing range of competition in 2023.

Depending on the trim you’re looking at, base pricing for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is now $400 to $5,700 lower. The most significant change, as you’d expect, comes with the most expensive GT, which now kicks off at $65,495 (including Ford’s higher $1,500 destination fee, up from $1,300 last year).

The entry-level, rear-wheel drive Mach-E Select is still less expensive, though by just $700. That trim now starts off at $47,495, while the dual motor version is $400 more affordable, at $50,495.

The California Route 1 comes standard with all-wheel drive, and will set you back $59,595. That model represents a $5,350 price drop, while the Premium model with the standard range battery is $52,495 ($55,495 for AWD) — down $3,480 and $3,780 respectively.

Packages aren’t any cheaper, but the ER battery sees a discount

While optioning out the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, you’ll notice that the $800 Nite Pony appearance pack and the $6,000 GT Performance pack cost the same as before. However, one option that did get less expensive is the extended-range battery pack. Arguably, that’s the one feature you’ll really want, and it sees a $1,600 shave off its MSRP. Now, it costs $7,000 extra, where you get the option to upgrade.

Not only is the Mustang Mach-E getting less expensive this time around, but it’s also going to be a more common sight. With the pricing updates, Ford announced its plan to ramp up production to 130,000 units this year. In 2022, the Blue Oval cranked out some 78,000 units. The 60% increase in output, the automaker says, makes it possible to reduce consumer prices across the board.

The news does come just after Tesla’s own price drops, however, so the market as a whole could be adjusting to bolster EV adoption. Hopefully, this is indeed a sign of competition, and prices across the electric car market will become more affordable for everyone.