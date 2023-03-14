The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Is Bigger Than Ever, But Only Comes in One Spec (For Now)

Following its SUV counterpart, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe gets a similar glow-up, with fresh styling and a larger footprint.

This time around (minus the inevitable AMG variant), the new model comes only in GLC 300 form with the sporty AMG Line package as standard equipment.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe also gets a host of subtle updates, including an off-road screen and “transparent hood’ component for the 360-degree camera system.

Pricing is not available yet, but we should have those numbers closer to the car’s arrival later this year.

The revamped 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has debuted, complete with a slightly larger footprint.

The compact luxury crossover segment is the most competitive for both mainstream and luxury brands alike. Things are no different for Mercedes-Benz — that’s why we saw a thorough (if subtle) refresh of the GLC-Class SUV. Now, it’s the GLC Coupe’s turn, and this one is a bit bigger than the model it replaces.

How much of a size-up did Mercedes give it? The new GLC Coupe is 1.2 inches longer, as well as 0.2 inches taller than the past model. It’s just as wide as the old car, though this version gets a wider track both front and rear (by 0.2 and 0.9 inches). The exterior changes translate to an extra 3.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded, but that’s not the only positive impact. The new GLC Coupe is also more aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of 0.27 (down from 0.3 and better than the SUV’s 0.29). To make that number live a bit more for you, a 0.27 drag coefficient is about as low as we see most internal combustion cars, as pretty much everything below that is an EV.

On the powertrain front, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is the only model launching here. You get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 48-volt mild hybrid system. That engine links up to a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels (more on that in a moment).

You do get the sportier-looking AMG Line package as standard fare, but there is no other configuration, at least for now. In time, we will almost certainly see this new GLC Coupe sprout a full-on AMG variant, but Mercedes didn’t have anything to say about that today.

What about interior changes?

Remember the new GLC SUV I mentioned before? You pretty much get the same package here. The AMG Line does get you aluminum brightwork for the pedals, as well as a flat-bottom steering wheel with some perforated leather. The 12.3-inch instrument display carries over, as does the 11.9-inch infotainment screen. The instrument panel gets slightly squared-off HVAC vents, a leather-trimmed dashboard, faux-carbon fiber trim and ambient lighting for good measure.

While you usually have to spec “300” models to get some creature comforts, the GLC Coupe comes well-equipped right off the bat. Not only does it get Nappa leather seats, but standard equipment includes wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and a Burmester surround sound system.

You may think of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe as more of an on-road lifestyle crossover, but the automaker did bake in a few worthwhile off-road features. Beyond the standard all-wheel drive, you get an off-road screen for the cluster and infotainment system and a “transparent hood” feature for the 360-degree camera system. The off-road kit isn’t as comprehensive as a Range Rover, but those touches do help a bit if you want to take your GLC up to a mountain cabin.

Mercedes did not announce formal pricing for the 2024 GLC 300 Coupe just yet. The GLC SUV, for its part, starts at $50,250 with all-wheel drive, and the coupe usually comes in a few thousand dollars higher. The 2023 model started off at $55,850, though, so we may not see a huge price increase (if any) with this new version.