2023 Dodge Charger & Challenger Configurator Shows Slight Price Tweaks: Get It While You Can

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

2023 is the final model year for both the current-generation Dodge Challenger coupe and Charger sedan.

The official configurator for each model is now live, including the new Jailbreak configurations and pricing tweaks across the lineup. MSRPs include a $1,595 destination fee for both models. Prices do not include the Gas Guzzler tax, which will apply to the more potent models like the SRT Hellcat, Redeye and Super Stock.

Dodge’s ‘Horsepower Locator’ lets you see which dealers have allocations for each specific model, so check there as you’re pricing out your car.

Last Chance, Last Call: You can now build and price the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger.

It’s the end of an era, as Dodge’s internal combustion-powered muscle cars will cease production on December 31. Before that, though, we’re getting one hell of a sendoff, including seven ‘Last Call’ special editions. One of them is still forthcoming, and we’ll finally see what the automaker has up its sleeve on March 20. In addition to that arrival, though, the configurators are now live for both Challenger and Charger, so you can spec out the 2023 versions of whichever car you fancy, from the base SXT to the absolutely berserk Jailbreak models (and the Super Stock, in the Challenger’s case).

The SRT Hellcat models come exclusively in ‘Jailbreak’ form, adding 10 extra horsepower and a range of customization options. Predictably, since you’re getting more goodies, you’ll have to part with more money versus the 2022 SRT Hellcats in most cases. For Challenger, the SRT Hellcat Jailbreak costs an extra $995, while the Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak costs another $1,295 (or $1,390 if you go for the Widebody). On the Charger, the SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak costs $1,390 more, while the SRT Hellcat Redeye gets a $300 price bump.

2023 Dodge Challenger trim walk/pricing:

Trim 2023 Base MSRP Change from 2022 SXT $34,140 -$495 GT $35,535 No change R/T $41,075 -$300 R/T Scat Pack (Widebody Opt.) $48,535 (Widebody $54,530) No change to R/T; Widebody -$300 SRT Hellcat Jailbreak (Widebody Opt.) $73,725 (Widebody $80,125) New (Jailbreak only) SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak (Widebody Opt.) $82,330 (Widebody $88,730) New (Jailbreak only) Super Stock (Widebody only) $90,735 -$395

2023 Dodge Charger trim walk/pricing:

Trim 2023 Base MSRP Change from 2022 SXT $34,240 No change GT $37,035 +$105 R/T $44,075 -$300 Scat Pack (Widebody Opt.) $50,435 (Widebody $56,430) Scat Pack -$300; No change for Widebody SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak $82,430 New (Jailbreak only) SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak $91,030 New (Jailbreak only)

Depending on which model you want, you may have to look outside your normal dealer for an allocation. Fortunately, the Horsepower Locator makes that process more transparent, but you’ll still have to act fast. As of December 31, production for the current-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger is shutting down for good.