Pricing for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Kicks Off At $48,250

This new generation is launching with a single model, at first: the GLC 300

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC made its initial debut last summer.

About nine months after we first saw Mercedes’ updated compact crossover, we finally have pricing information for its imminent arrival in U.S. showrooms. The new GLC packs fresh styling and technological updates over the previous generation, but it (predictably) comes with a higher asking price than before.

If you’re shopping the latest Mercedes-Benz models, you’ll be funneled into a powertrain option, followed by one of three trim levels. The 2023 lineup launches with just the GLC 300 model. No matter which trim level you choose, you’ll get a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 258 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That mates up to a 9-speed automatic transmission, while you’ll be able to get it with rear- or all-wheel drive.

Including an $1,150 destination charge, the base pricing for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 kicks off at $48,250. Selecting an all-wheel drive model adds $2,000.

For reference, that base price is about $4,650 higher than the outgoing 2022 model.

The trim walk includes the “Exclusive” and “Pinnacle”, as well as the base model.

Standard equipment for the 2023 is fairly comprehensive, all things considered. You get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as an 11.9-inch infotainment display. The entry-level model also brings wireless smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless start and go, heated 16-way power front seats with memory function, 64-color ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive LED headlights and taillights, rain sensing wipers, Active Brake Assist, an attention monitor, blind spot assist, parking assist and selectable drive modes (or Dynamic Select, in Mercedes-speak).

The mid-range Exclusive model includes all those features and adds even more creature comforts and safety tech. You get a Burmester 3D surround sound system, built-in navigation, a 360-degree camera, Mercedes’ “Guard 360” anti-theft system, enhanced ambient lighting and illuminated door sills. The extra features run the price up to $50,500 for the rear-wheel drive model.

Finally, the Pinnacle trim ups the ante again for $52,600 (or $54,600, if you want AWD). That includes Mercedes’ augmented video for navigation, showing directions in real-world space through the infotainment display. You also get a head-up display, Digital Light that can project certain symbols onto the road through the headights, and heat- and noise-insulating glass.

The entry-level model comes surprisingly well-equipped, so whether you really want those extra features will be up to you and your budget. At any rate, we’ll see the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 in showrooms later in the spring. More variants are likely to follow, as is a high-performance AMG version in due time.