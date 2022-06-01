The New 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is Loaded With Tech, Performance and Economy

Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV; Exterieur: AVANTGARDE, graphitgrau metallic; Interieur: AVANTGARDE, Leder Nappa sienabraun // Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV; exterior: AVANTGARDE, graphite grey metallic; interior: AVANTGARDE, nappa leather sienna brown (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has a 48-volt mild hybrid system available, along with greater capability, higher levels of refinement and a new attitude.

Redesigned, and updated, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has a significantly revised exterior, yet it still looks like a GLC. The new “aerodynamically favorable configuration,” drops the minimal drag coefficient to Cd = 0.29, over Cd = 0.31 in the previous model. Despite the smoother exterior design, the GLC has a functional, chrome front skid-plate. That’s a positive attribute as the new GLC has improved off-road capabilities.

It’s six centimeters longer too. Other new GLCs are coming soon, such as an all-electric version, and an AMG as well.

Similar to Range Rover’s tech, in off-road mode, the GLC with 360-degree camera offers a “transparent hood.” The display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle. The driver is able to see the front wheels and their current steering position. On top of that, the display shows inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates and a compass, as well as road speed and engine speed.

Improved efficiency, tech and handling.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has a new four-link front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension. It also comes with an amplitude-dependent damping system. Mercedes-Benz says it’s well balanced for comfort, on-road handling and off-road capability.

New GLCs are available with a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator. Power starts with a turbocharged, 258 horsepower four-cylinder that makes 295 lbs-feet of torque. A second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG) provides an additional shot of power of up to 23 hp and 148 lb-ft more of torque.

What about that new tech, and the interior?

In the interior, the GLC continues the successful formula of modern, sporty luxury from Mercedes-Benz. This is exemplified through the dashboard that is horizontally divided into two sections, and features generous trim surfaces with a central display that appears to float above it. The avant-garde seat design and modern door panels further emphasize the high quality of the interior. – Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) fully integrates major music streaming providers, including personal preferences and settings. Newsflash is another new feature of MBUX, with the keyword “Hey Mercedes”, it enables the customer to access individually chosen news categories such as business, sport or culture. Mercedes-Benz

The 2023 GLC SUV will arrive at U.S. dealers in 2023.