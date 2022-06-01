Track Roaster: Toyota GR Corolla Now Has a Monster MORIZO Edition

With only 200 models being built, the Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition is an even more track-focused super-hatch, and it looks cool too!

According to Toyota, the MORIZO Edition was named for GR Master Driver and Toyota president Akio Toyoda. This is a lighter, more powerful, two-passenger version of the already bonkers GR Corolla. Based off the GA-C platform, GR engineers increased rigidity with two additional rear strut braces, and the platform has an additional 349 spot welds. On top of that, it has over six meters of additional structural adhesive than a standard Corolla hatch.

The Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition is lighter and more powerful

Engineers removed the rear seats, and (with other weight savings methods) deleted nearly 100-lbs of weight. Rear window regulators, and the rear wiper got the axe as well. As a result, it weighs 3,186 lbs. Retuning the three-banger turbo, Gazoo Racing engineers added torque. It still makes 300-horsepower, but now torque jumps to 295 lb.-ft. as opposed to the 273 lb.-ft. available on other GR Corollas. They also added a close gear ratio transmission, and shorter differential gears. That’s paired with the intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) that can rev-match.

There’s more…

For tight handling, the MORIZO edition has extra-wide grip, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires mounted on 18-inch forged alloy wheels with an exclusive matte black finish and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing logo on the rim. It will be equipped with red-painted monotube shock absorbers and have unique suspension tuning for a precision driving feel fit for racing. Toyota

Internally, Toyota uses red and black Ultrasuede and leather trimmed seating and cabin features. That includes racing seats with harness holes, with high bolsters. It also gets Toyota’s latest Multi-Media System with 12.3-inch touchscreen and Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 system which come standard. Also, the deletion of the back seat, allows for easier fitment of the additional rear struts. Despite them extra spaced taken by the struts, Toyota/GR Racing say you can hold four additional tires for track day.

The Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition will be available in Windchill Pearl and a MORIZO Edition exclusive NEW matte finished Gray and be built at the GR Factory at Toyota’s Motomachi Plant.

MSRP for will be announced later this year with availability in dealerships (sometime) in 2023.