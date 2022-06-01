World Debut Video: The 2023 Lexus RX is All-New With New Powertrains, New Tech and a New Look

The 2023 Lexus RX (Images: Lexus)

With a new platform, new powertrains and a new image, the 2023 Lexus RX seeks to solidify its popularity in its segment.

The 2023 Lexus RX will be offered in six grades: Standard, Premium, RX-first Premium+, Luxury, F SPORT Handling and RX-first F SPORT Performance. All of these variants ride on the new GA-K platform, which stretches the wheelbase 2.36-inches, while keeping the overall length the same as the previous model. At nearly 200-lbs lighter, the new platform has increased rigidity while it maintains a luxury-level cabin experience.

The extended wheelbase allows for greater interior space, and now there’s an all-new multi-link rear suspension design.

Four new powertrains for the 2023 Lexus RX

Lexus has yet to release all of their engine specifications, but we know where each powertrain slots. The base model Lexus RX 350, both front and all-wheel drive (AWD) will get 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. An eight speed transmission comes standard.

Only available with AWD, the RX 350h (AWD) combines a 2.5L inline-4 engine with an electrified powertrain. This setup will come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Lexus will bring us an RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, but details will be available at a later date. Finally, there is RX 500h F SPORT Performance. This combines the 2.4-liter turbo with a performance oriented hybrid system. This performance variant will include a six-speed automatic transmission.

“Nothing exemplifies our commitment to the transformation we’re making as a brand and Next Chapter for Lexus product more than the renewal of our best-selling vehicle – the RX. We’re breathing new life into the segment-leading RX with enhanced safety and technology, human-centered design and undeniable performance from a diverse mix of powertrains.” Andrew Gilleland, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division

In addition to these updates, the 2023 Lexus RX gets an all-new interior design. That includes Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Lexus Interface Multimedia System with available 14-inch touchscreen. The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, provides additional features offered with the available driver monitor system.

According to Lexus, this system includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection,

Intersection Support and a new feature of Motorcycle Detection

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with new Curve Speed Management (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA)

Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS).

Available Advanced Park expands support for parallel parking. In addition to conventional back-up parking, forward-facing parking is now supported, enabling forward-facing/back-up exit.



The 2023 RX is expected to go on sale at the end of 2022. Pricing and additional technical details will be available at a later date.