The New 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Returns Up To 37 MPG with More Power and All-Wheel Drive – Standard

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (Images: Toyota)

It’s no surprise that we get the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, but its horsepower, efficiency and standard equipment are a bit of a surprise.

Every automotive journalist, blogger and used-car salesperson knew for certain that we would get the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. It was a no-brainer, and it was leaked with more gusto than a celebrity’s marital implosion. What we weren’t sure of was how efficient and how powerful the Corolla Cross Hybrid would be. With all things being equal, we were hoping for more power than the so-so 169 horsepower in the regular model.

This new 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes 194 horsepower, yet it is manufacturer rated at 37 MPG combined. Toyota says it will run from 0 to 60 mph in eight-seconds. At sea level, that would make it nearly two seconds faster than the regular model.

Based on the same TNGA-C platform as the non-hybrid Corolla Cross, the hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD). This AWD system is similar to other Toyota AWD hybrids with an electric motor powering the rear wheels when needed.

More selections for both Corolla Cross variants

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is available in LE and XLE +. On top of that, there’s new sport grades in S, SE and XSE Corolla Cross as well. The base S and SE come with 17-inch wheels and an eight-inch screen. As you go up in trim levels, other items (like larger wheels and imitation leather) are available.

Standard across all Corolla Cross grades for 2023 is the new Toyota Multimedia System and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Aside from the updated infotainment setup (with standard Apple Car Play and Android Auto), is the Corolla Cross’ new ability to receive Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with the non–hybrid, will be assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. This new facility is expected to produce 150,000 Corolla Crosses per year.

Pricing and delivery information will be available soon.