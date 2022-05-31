Check Out the Adventure-Themed 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition

Images: Toyota

Fitted with an off-road-ish suspension setup and Falken WILDPEAK AT tires, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition looks for mild adventure.

Similar to the (non-hybrid) RAV4 TRD, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition provides a more off-highway-capable vehicle that’s efficient and unique. The Woodland Edition goes beyond the simple badges, colors and accessories that make it look rugged. Yes, it has that too, but the TRD-tuned suspension has coil springs are “tuned for an off-road focus.” On top of that, Toyota added bump stops that maximize compression-direction wheel travel. The RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition has twin-tube shocks with internal rebound springs and unique valving.

The Woodland Edition helps NEEF

“The arrival of the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition to dealerships this fall also demonstrates our support for a charitable endeavor. To support local communities and make our public lands more accessible and enjoyable for Americans of all abilities, Toyota is proud to contribute $500,000 to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) toward improving accessibility in these beloved spaces. Through local outreach projects, education programs and accessibility improvement efforts, Toyota and NEEF will make an impact that goes beyond the pavement.” Toyota

Additional goodies added to the Woodland Edition consist of bronze-colored “flow-formed” wheels – for greater strength. It also gets unique colors, unique badges and roof rack cross rails. The RAV4 Woodland Edition is available in Midnight Black Metallic, Cavalry Blue and Ice Cap exterior colors. Additional standard accessories include:

120V inverter

Custom all-weather floor and cargo mats

Black badging

Black mud guards

Dual black chrome-tipped exhaust

As far as we know, there are no changes in the RAV4 Hybrid’s all-wheel drive (AWD) system. In the past, we noted that it is acceptable for severe weather. Still, it could use more power to the rear wheels. This system, just like other Toyota Hybrids with AWD, uses an electric motor to power the rear wheels.