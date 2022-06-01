The Buick Electra EV is Coming, Wildcat Concept is Here, and the Automaker is Going All-Electric by 2030

The Buick Wildcat EV concept conveys the all-new design language that will influence Buick production models for the foreseeable future as the brand transitions to an all-electric future. (Images: Buick)

Today’s announcement regarding the upcoming Buick Electra EV gave the automaker a chance to show off the Wildcat concept, debuting the automaker’s new look.

We don’t have a lot of information about the Buick Electric EV, other than it’s expected to be a crossover electric vehicle underpinned by GM’s Ultium batteries. In many ways, it will be similar to the Cadillac Lyric, but it will cater to a different audience. For a while now, Buick has been somewhat lost in the woods in terms of its own identity. Personally, I didn’t mind the recent past. They were using rebadged Opels, but even then, they had an identity crisis.

Buick’s new tri-shield logo. The new badge will be body-mounted onto the front fascia of Buick products starting in 2023.

The suits at GM felt it was time to have a rethink. They are taking this opportunity to introduce the new design language of the brand. Part of this is represented in their new logo, and the debut of their Wildcat concept. On top of that, and following in line with GMs other brands, Buick will go all-in on electrification by the end of the decade.

Buick Wildcat EV concept interior.

If you study the lines of the Wildcat, you will get an idea of what GM has planned for the upcoming Buick Electra EV. It’s a pretty good bet that many elements of the Wildcat’s interior will find their way into the Buick Electra EV as well. Still, many are probably wondering, “will Buick build a car like the Wildcat concept?” Don’t hold your breath. Consumers are still nuts for crossovers and SUVs. This is why the upcoming Buick Electra EV will be a lifted wagon.

The Wildcat Concept hints at the Buick Electra EV’s design

Buick Wildcat EV concept passenger side profile.

“Our forthcoming products will adopt a new design language that emphasizes a sleek, dynamic and forward-looking appearance. Our exteriors will incorporate fluid movements that contrast with tension to convey motion. Interiors will balance modern design, new technologies and attention to detail to evoke warmth and a rich sensory experience.” ,Sharon Gauci, executive director, Global Buick and GMC Design

Here are some additional photos of the Buick Wildcat concept:

Buick Wildcat EV concept front view.

“The Buick brand is committed to an all-electric future by the end of this decade. Buick’s new logo. use of the Electra naming series and a new design look for our future products will transform the brand.” Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC