Stellantis and Jeep Present a Jurassic World Dominion Commercial Using a Jeep Wrangler 4xe and an Adorable Dinosaur

Jurassic World Dominion Jeep Commercial (Image: Jeep)

Jeep gets together with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to bring you a 60-second commercial for Jurassic World Dominion.

Jeep is banking that the videos spots for Jurassic World Dominion will get your attention. They may be on to something. The video features Jeep Wrangler 4xe, with a baby Carnotaurus along as the driver’s “pet.” We also get to see the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. It’s kind of odd that it took o long for Jeep to get in on this sponsorship, considering their vehicle was featured in the very first Jurassic Park. Then again, so was the first generation Ford Explorer.

Image: Universal Pictures

Still, other automakers (like Mercedes-Benz) made the most of their screen time.

Image: Universal Pictures

Here are more details…

“Jurassic World Dominion” launches across Jeep brand social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, beginning June 1; 30-second version to run across television

“Jurassic World Dominion” arrives in theaters worldwide on June 10, 2022

The baby Carnotaurus was created specifically for the Jeep brand spot. It has not been seen as an infant in any previous Jurassic film

The global campaign will run in markets around the world, including in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific

Drive-in events for Jeep Wave members will showcase the film at outdoor venues in cities across the U.S. on June 8th and 9th.

I got to admit: they spent a lot of dough on this advertisement. It looks stellar, but I will reserve my overall judgement until I see the film. Rumor has it: Jeep is all over this film, and that includes a heavily modified Jeep Gladiator.

Images: Jeep

By the way, did you know that today, June 1st, is National Dinosaur Day?

Check out the video, and tell us what you think!