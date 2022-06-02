Racing History in an SUV: Check Out the Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988

Built in honor of the 1988 Le Manse winning racer, 394 examples of the Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 will be built, one for each lap completed by the winning team.

With prices starting at $110,000 the Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is available to order now. Sporting a 550 horsepower supercharged V8, the Edition 1988 has a power bump over the standard SVR. Torque was not listed, but its expected to be slightly better than 516 lbs-feet. Power goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission, into a standard all-wheel drive (AWD) system. According to Jaguar, it’s capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 178mph.

This limited run Jag has a ton of “bespoke” styling elements. The Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 features Midnight Amethyst paint, Champagne Gold forged alloy wheels and exclusive Sunset Gold accents. In addition, the interior features semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery and Sunset Gold Satin detailing. You can see it across the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles and front seats. On top of that, the Jaguar leaper and horn ring on the steering wheel receive a Satin Black finish. There are additional badges and illuminated scuff places as well.

“Since its introduction in 2019, the Jaguar F-PACE SVR has established itself as a highly characterful and rewarding high-performance car. Pairing these qualities with a level of SV Bespoke personalization and exclusivity never offered before on F-PACE makes Edition 1988 an even more captivating proposition. With strictly limited availability, we’re confident this will quickly become the most sought-after F-PACE SVR yet.” Mark Turner, Commercial Director of Special Vehicle Operations, Jaguar

Le Manse winning inspiration

Other than the automaker’s name, and logos, the Le Manse racer and the crossover have very little in common. Still, they did quite a job with using the racer’s colors as inspiration. You can easily see where designers came up with the Midnight Amethyst paint, and Champagne Gold forged alloy wheels.

This is the winning XJR-9 LM’s nose that raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988.

“The design of the F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is inspired by legendary Jaguar endurance racing cars. The Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork appears black until its amethyst undertones are revealed in bright sunshine, emphasizing the SVR’s dynamic exterior. To achieve this dramatic Ultra Metallic Gloss finish, we assessed more than 40 variations to create the desired depth of color.” Richard Woolley, Special Vehicle Operations Creative Director, Jaguar.



For more information, you can go to Jaguar’s SVR site (here).

The last Jaguar F-PACE we had was received with mediocre enthusiasm from Roman, as you’ll see in this video below. I bet he would have a lot more fun in this special edition!