2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB Get a Fresh Face, Mild Hybrid Powertrains

After their larger siblings saw significant updates, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB also get noteworthy updates.

Each model gets more standard equipment , including dual 10.25-inch screens and new LED headlights.

, All models also get 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains, as has been the case with Mercedes’ recently updated crossovers.

Both the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB will arrive in U.S. showrooms later this year.

Fresh looks, newly standard tech and mild hybrid powertrains define the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB lineup.

While the automaker’s marketing focus has been more on the electric EQB and its larger siblings, there’s still some life left in its internal combustion lineup. We’ve seen the evidence with the updated midsize GLE-Class and the GLC-Class, and now it’s time for their two smallest siblings to get similar updates.

By and large, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB lineups follow a similar route. Both cars retain the overall shape of their predecessors, but both get a fresh front and rear fascia. Each also gets an upgraded interior (at least in the case of the GLA/GLB 250) and 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains across the range.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB

On the tech front, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 and GLB 250 in both front- and all-wheel drive configurations get new LED headlights, as well as dual 10.25-inch displays for the gauge cluster and infotainment system. It was an option before (as part of the $1,850 Premium Package), but now it is standard equipment. Opt for the AMG Line package, and you’ll get a heated flat-bottom steering wheel with sportier looking perforated leather.

Each of the GLA/GLB variants get a belt-driven starter-generator as part of the changeover to a 48-volt system.

That allows brief “boost” periods of 13 extra horsepower for a bit of added acceleration off the line. That said, the general power specs remain the same across the board. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 and GLB 250 still pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The AMG GLA 35 and GLB 35 models, for their part, get 301 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, as well as 0-60 times in the 5.1 to 5.4-second range, respectively. Regardless of which model you get, each engine still mates up to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

On the AMG side of the lineup, you also get new 19- and 20-inch wheel options. New upholstery choices are also in the cards, from a Sage Grey/Black leatherette to Red/Black leather and optional AMG performance seats.

Just to make the AMG 35 versions feel a bit more special, the GLA and GLB get the AMG Crest on the hood, rather than the standard blue Mercedes-Benz wreath.

Mercedes did not announce pricing for any of these updated models. However, we don’t suspect they’ll get much more expensive than the current options. So, expect the GLA 250 to start out around $38,650 (perhaps a bit higher), and the GLB 250 to around $40,950. The AMG 35 models currently kick off at $49,000 for the GLA and $52,650 for the GLB.

Curiously, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is absent from today’s announcement. It may well emerge in a little while, getting the same nip-tuck treatment as the lower-performance variants. Based on what we can see here, it should retain its power output of 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when it does arrive.

