2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Interior Teased with Black and Blue Accents

(Images: Ford)

Ford debuted the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse in Detroit last year, but we didn’t get a chance to see its interior.

Now we have a better idea what the special model will bring, including Recaro seats and a black-and-blue theme in the cabin.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will go on sale this summer.

Looking forward to the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse? Here are some more details.

When we hit the reveal event for the S650 Mustang last September, we were only able to look at the Dark Horse’s exterior design. On Wednesday, Ford shared interior details for the performance version, including an appropriately dark black-and-blue theme throughout the cabin. That said, the automaker is also bringing on a GT500-esque painted stripe package for the Dark Horse as well, which it’s showing off here.

While black is the primary color for the Dark Horse’s interior design, the Indigo Blue accents appear in the contrast stitching and the door panels, as well as the Recaro seats. Now, those seats do not come with the baseline 2024 Mustang Dark Horse configuration — you have to get them as part of the Dark Horse Appearance package.

If you opt for the 6-speed manual transmission, you’ll get an anodized blue titanium shift knob. According to Ford’s announcement, the shift knob is largely hollow, so it doesn’t get overwhelmingly hot in summer weather. That’s a nice touch, because driving a Honda Civic Type R on a sunny, 90-degree-plus day is most definitely not fun. Going for the 10-speed automatic will net you a familiar shift knob, but you do get anodized silver shift paddles behind the flat-bottom steering wheel.

Finally for the interior, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse gets a badge on the instrument panel with the car’s chassis number.

As for the exterior stripe packages, you’ll be able to choose between vinyl or painted options, as has been the case with the sixth-generation Mustang. Keep in mind, though, that the painted stripes will certainly add a high-four-figure premium to your Dark Horse, if it doesn’t end up costing an extra $10,000 or more.

We still don’t know at this point how much the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse or its options will cost just yet. It’s set to go on sale this summer, though, so we should have that information in the next couple months.