BMW Reveals the Updated 2024 X5 and X6 SUVs with Fresh Styling and More Power

(Images: BMW)

The 2024 BMW X5 and X6 get styling, power and feature updates across the lineup.

Depending on which model and trim you’re looking at, prices are going up by up to $4,000 across the board.

The first updated X5 and X6 models will kick off production in April.

These latest changes affect all sub-M X5 and X6 models, through the M60i xDrive.

BMW has been working to freshen up its SUV range over the past couple years, from the entry-level X1 all the way through to the three-row X7. Now, it’s time for the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 to get their round of updates. While neither model is a drastic departure from their predecessors, we do get notable styling updates. Beyond that, the automaker also tweaked performance and shifted equipment options around.

Starting from the outside, the key difference is an updated front fascia, including new headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights. A new illuminated kidney grille is a new option for the “40i” models as well as the xDrive50e (formerly the 45e) plug-in hybrid.

Bigger changes are afoot for the interior, including a revised infotainment setup. BMW’s been switching over to a dual-display unit with a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a larger 14.9-inch infotainment screen, behind a single curved unit. Unlike the older models, there’s a shift away from conventional buttons for some key functions like the climate controls, for better or worse. Still, at least BMW does retain a decent number of actual buttons on the steering wheel and doors. There’s still a command knob as well, controlling the brand’s latest iDrive 8 software.

Depending on which model you’re shopping, BMW added in a few new features or made equipment standard fare. Namely, BMW’s Adaptive M suspension package is now standard for both the X6 xDrive40i and the M60i, as well as the X5 M60i. It’s optional on the entry-level X5 sDrive40i and xDrive40i. The Driving Assistant Professional package also gets a new feature called Highway Assistant, which is similar to GM’s SuperCruise and Ford’s BlueCruise. It will allow some hands-free driving on certain limited-access highways up to 85 mph.

Powertrain changes to the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 lineup

You’ll see familiar engine options across the updated model ranges, but each has seen some noteworthy updates. Both the straight-six and V8 engines get BMW’s 48-volt mild hybrid architecture, though only the former actually gets a power bump.

The 3.0-liter engine in the 40i models now puts out 375 horsepower (rather than 335) and 383 lb-ft of torque (up from 332). Like other mild-hybrid systems, the electric motor chips in an extra 12 horsepower, and BMW says it can manage an extra 147 lb-ft of torque in limited situations to smooth out low-end acceleration. Thanks to the extra grunt, BMW quotes the 0-60 times for the all-wheel drive xDrive40i models at 5.2 seconds.

As for the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 on the M60i xDrive models, the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 still get the same power. Despite a host of component updates, you’ll still get 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, routed through BMW’s standard 8-speed automatic (“Steptronic”) transmission. The V8 models are notably faster, as you’d expect, clocking in a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds.

The largest change, though, comes with the plug-in hybrid model. The new xDrive50e (rather than “45e”) variants get a substantial bump in both performance and all-electric driving range. According to the automaker’s preliminary figures, the updated PHEV can manage up to 40 miles on a charge (rather than 30), thanks to a 25% larger, 25.7-kWh battery. The overall output gets a major boost to 483 horsepower (up from 389) and 516 lb-ft of torque, bringing it close to the V8 models with a 4.6-second 0-60 time.

BMW also mentions a new Combined Charging Unit for the plug-in models that supports both single- and three-phase charging. That doubles the maximum Level 2 charging capability to 7.4 kW.

Pricing and availability

Including the $995 destination fee, pricing across the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 lineup increase by around $3,000 to $4,000. Here’s a look at the full trim walk:

BMW X5 models: sDrive40i: $66,195 xDrive40i: $68,495 xDrive50e (PHEV): $73,495 M60i xDrive: $90,295



BMW X6 models: xDrive40i: $74,895 M60i xDrive: 94,595



These updated models will roll out from BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant in April. As for the conspicuously absent X5 M and X6 M models, we probably won’t see those updated for a while yet. They may arrive for the 2025 model year, but BMW made no official announcements on any new M versions of either SUV at time of writing.