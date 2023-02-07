2024 Mazda CX-90 Trims and Pricing Have Been Revealed, Starts Just Under $41,000

(Image: TFL Studios)

Pricing for the 2024 Mazda CX-90 starts off $945 more than the old CX-9.

A couple weeks ago, we had a chance to check out Mazda’s brand-new flagship crossover. There’s a ton of change happening with this changeover, from the styling to the powertrains — including a plug-in hybrid option. Of course, we’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop with all this “new”, but there’s a pleasant surprise with today’s announcement: It won’t cost that much more than the outgoing CX-9 does, at least to start.

In fact, the base 2024 Mazda CX-90 Select starts off at $40,970, or just $945 over the CX-9. I can reasonably use the word “just” here because we’re not just talking about a facelift. Under the hood, you get a 3.3-liter turbocharged engine with up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That’s a hearty helping of extra power.

A quick note on the power bit: Mazda’s consumer website will tell you (at time of writing) that the lesser models put out 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. That’s only if you run it on regular 87-octane fuel. You can get the higher output running it on premium-grade fuel, including on the less expensive models.

When properly equipped, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 with the 3.3-liter turbo engine can tow up to 5,000 pounds. With standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic, the inline-six CX-90 manages 2 mpg better than the old CX-9. You should get 23 City / 28 Highway / 25 Combined mpg.

(Images: Mazda)

Shopping this car can get a bit complex…

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 adopts the brand’s latest trim structure that basically uses a greater quantity and more impressive sounding words the higher you move up the range. It starts with the “Select”, then moves up through “Preferred”, “Preferred Plus”, “Premium” and “Premium Plus”. And if your head starts to spin a little bit, don’t worry, there’s also the upper-tier “Turbo S” models, so you get “Turbo S”, “Turbo S Premium” and “Turbo S Premium Plus”…

Look, they all have the same engine, so don’t worry about that — it’s just a matter of features as you move up the trim walk, with the Turbo S trims bringing the most advanced and luxurious features meant to put Mazda right in the same ring as BMW, among other luxury automakers.

Standard features across the 3.3 Turbo range, starting with the Select, includes a 10.25-inch infotainment display, eight-passenger leatherette seating and a 7-inch instrument panel display (you’ll have to go higher to get the larger fully digital cluster). You also get an 8-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, first and second-row USB ports, automatic climate control and an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat. The Select models also bring in 19-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated door mirrors and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Both versions of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 feature eight available exterior colors. Four of them are no-cost options (Platinum Quartz, Jet Black Mica and Deep Crystal Blue Mica). The other four cost $595 (Artisan Red, Rhodium White, Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray).

Turbo models, by trim with pricing:

Select (Base): $40,970 Standard eight-passenger seating (2-3-3 with benches for second and third rows)

Preferred: $44,820 Adds: Optional seven-passenger seating (captain’s chairs); power sunroof; black or greige leather seats; heated front seats; 4-way power passenger’s seat; second-row window shades; USB-C ports (rather than USB-A on the Select), including on the third row

Preferred Plus: $47,275 Adds: Mi-Drive drive mode system (Sport, Off-Road, Towing); Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; wireless phone charger; head-up display

Premium: $50,275 Adds: Standard seven-passenger seating; 21-inch silver wheels; hands-free power liftgate; panoramic sunroof; SiriusXM satellite radio (shark fin antenna); chrome bumper garnishes; 12-speaker Bose audio system; auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink; upgraded interior lighting; Emergency Lane Keeping; Blind Spot Assist; Traffic Sign Recognition; front and rear parking sensors

Premium Plus: $54,325 Adds: 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster; 12.3-inch infotainment display with touchscreen capability for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; black or white Nappa leather seats (heated/ventilated); heated steering wheel; 8-way power adjustable passenger seat; heated second-row seats; Smart Brake Support Reverse; 150-volt cargo area power outlet; windshield wiper de-icer; power-folding & auto-dimming rearview mirrors; 360-degree view Monitor with See-Through View feature



Turbo S: $53,125 Same features as Premium, and adds: Optional six-passenger seating (two-seat third-row); new i-ActivSense features including Cruising & Traffic Support (lane centering & hands-on adaptive cruise control) and Vehicle Exit Warning; 12.3-inch infotainment display and gauge cluster; 8-way power adjustable passenger seat; adaptive front lighting system

Turbo S Premium: $57,825 Adds to Turbo S: Standard six-passenger seating; Driver Personalization System (uses facial recognition to store/access driver preferences – facial data is stored in the vehicle); 360-degree View Monitor; black or white Nappa Leather seats; heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping; frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror; automatic power-folding and dimming door mirrors; Smart Brake Support Reverse

Turbo S Premium Plus: $61,325 Adds: Ventilated seats for front and second row; tan quilting or white Japanese Premium Nappa leather seats; Kakenui-inspired stitched dashboard fabric; two-done leather-wrapped steering wheel; maple wood trim; upgraded front and rear foot lighting



What about the PHEV?

On the other side of the CX-90 lineup, you have the 2.5-liter-backed plug-in hybrid model. The PHEV uses a larger electric motor than the six-pot, and manages 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. All-electric driving capability comes from a 17.8-kWh battery pack. However, Mazda has not disclosed PHEV fuel economy or electric driving range at this point. They’re almost certainly better than the six-cylinder, but we’ll have to wait for more details.

In addition to the Mi-Drive modes the Turbo gets (varies depending on trim), the PHEV model also gets an EV mode for pure electric driving. When properly equipped, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Fortunately, the trim walk isn’t nearly as complicated for the PHEV model. Instead of eight trim options, you get three: Preferred, Premium and Premium Plus:

PHEV Preferred: $48,820 Same equipment as 3.3 Turbo Preferred (including 8-passenger seating) and adds: 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster; EV drive mode

Premium: $54,275 Adds: Standard seven-passenger seating; wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; 12-pseaker Bose stereo system; wireless phone charger; frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink; memory function for driver’s seat; upgraded interior lighting; SiriusXM satellite radio; Towing mode for Mi-Drive system

Premium Plus: $58,325 Adds: 12.3-inch infotainment display with touchscreen capability for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; Front Crossing and Turn-Across Traffic Braking; 360-degree View Monitor with See-Through View; 8-way power adjustable passenger seat; heated second-row seats; Smart Brake Support Reverse; windshield wiper de-icer; power-folding & auto-dimming door mirrors



Keep in mind that some of these trims will shift in price based on available packages. Other standalone items, like a digital rearview camera mirror, can also drive up the price, even on the top-end trims. You can feasibly get your CX-90 into the mid-$60,000 range and beyond…which is definitely a tough pill to swallow for a Mazda. The brand wanted to go toward the premium end of the market though…so pick your poison. At least you can also get a more affordable option.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 goes on sale in the spring. We have seen it in-person (albeit without this cornucopia of information), but stay tuned for our full impressions in the next couple months.