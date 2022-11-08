Porsche Taycan Crosses 100,000-Unit Production Milestone After 3 Years

(Images: Porsche)

A Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is the 100,000th unit to roll off Porsche’s Zuffenhausen assembly line.

Time certainly flies, as it’s been three years since the first Taycan kicked off serial production in 2019. Now, the automaker just hit a new milestone. Not only did it hit a production milestone, but some owners have also driven their cars the equivalent of nearly five times around the earth.

Porsche notes the case of French owner Jean-Hubert Revolon, who bought a Porsche Taycan 4S back in August 2020. In just a little over two years, he’s already driven it 188,119 kilometers (or 116,900 miles). The only issue during that time, he says, had to do with a suspension sensor. Another owner, Guillaume Takvorian from Marseilles, drove his Taycan 4S nearly 71,000 miles since June 2020.

The 100,000th Porsche Taycan, for its part, marks three years of expansion in the EV model’s lineup. Beyond your standard sedan in 4S, Turbo or Turbo S form, there’s now a more affordable, rear-wheel drive base Taycan. In addition to the sedan, you can get either the Sport Turismo or the more rugged Cross Turismo, depending on which market you’re in. And it may not stop there: As is the Porsche way, we could see more hardcore Taycan models before too long.

Last year, the electric Porsche Taycan outsold the brand’s conventional gasoline sports cars, the 911 and the 718 Boxster/Cayman. In fact, dealers moved some 9,419 examples in 2021.