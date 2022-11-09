Volvo Proclaims a ‘New Era’ with Its New Electric EX90 Flagship SUV: Here Are the Details!

Volvo’s new three-row EX90 electric crossover made its debut in Stockholm Wednesday.

This is the Swedish brand’s alternative to the XC90, which will still be on sale in 2023 in gasoline and plug-in hybrid forms.

The Volvo EX90 will have a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup at launch, as well as a 111-kWh battery pack. Volvo says its highest performance version will deliver 496 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque. Range estimates come in around 300 miles, though that will vary by EPA standards and by trim and drivetrain configuration.

The 2024 Volvo EX90 will be assembled at the automaker’s South Carolina plant, with deliveries set to start in early 2024.

Pricing starts under $80,000, and pre-orders are open now.

There’s a new electric SUV at the party: Meet the 2024 Volvo EX90.

After the XC40 and C40 Recharge, Volvo’s been teasing its new flagship EV over the past several months. Now that it’s here, we can sink our teeth into the “new era” of the brand’s electrification plan, as it moves toward becoming an all-electric marque by 2030. Naturally, being the latest electric Volvo to debut, the 2024 EX90 is the most technologically advanced to date, pulling in a vast array of both comfort and safety features. That last part is particularly important — this is still Volvo we’re talking about here.

Before getting into all that, though, let’s go over figures for the 2024 Volvo EX90. This SUV rides on the company’s new “SPA2” platform and will launch exclusively with a dual-motor AWD setup. Two power outputs will be available, though, with the lowest starting at 408 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. A more potent ‘E2’ version brings those numbers up to 496 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque — which would put it on roughly equal footing with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV (the Mercedes manages more power, but less torque).

Using a 111-kWh battery, Volvo’s preliminary range figures for the EX90 stand at 373 miles (600 kilometers) using the European WLTP cycle. EPA figures tend to be far less optimistic, and the automaker is claiming up to 300 miles for the American market.

Volvo also says you should be able to charge this car up from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in about 30 minutes, provided you’re near the appropriate DC fast charging infrastructure. The EX90 also has the hardware to support bi-directional charging, allowing you to use the car as an energy source to power your home, electrical devices or another vehicle. It will be available at some point in the future, and the automaker plans to offer a bi-directional wall box in some markets.

What goes into the 2024 Volvo EX90

Ever the conscientious automaker, Volvo notes that 15% of the steel and 25% of the aluminum that goes into building the EX90 is recycled. 15% of the plastics (105 pounds) are recycled too or use bio-based materials. As for the layout itself, the 2024 Volvo EX90 uses a Google-based infotainment system with a new 14.5-inch center display.

Thanks to the update from the old “Sensus” system, the system has Google Assistant, Google Maps and access to Google Play store apps built in, as well as Android Auto support. Wireless Apple CarPlay is also supported. The 2024 Volvo EX90 also brings in the immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience, by way of a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. For those who love the whole ‘digital key’ think of using your smartphone to start the vehicle, this Volvo supports that as well.

The EX90 touts more autonomous driving tech than we’ve ever seen from Volvo before

Apart from the fresh take on the Thor’s Hammer headlights, another distinctive visual feature of the 2024 Volvo EX90 is that bubble on the hood. This new EV uses a lidar system from Luminar, which uses a 100-degree field of view to detect objects up to 820 feet away from the vehicle. The rooftop sensor works in conjunction with a battery of cameras and radar sensors to work out potential hazards through an Nvidia Drive AI-powered core computer.

The Pilot Assist driver aid suite still comes as standard fare and Volvo notes the car is hardware-ready for autonomous driving. For the moment, though, the features — including a drowsiness/attention monitoring system — just brake, accelerate and steer the car in response to prevailing conditions.

2024 Volvo EX90 pricing, availability

Volvo will first build the new EX90 at its Ridgeville, South Carolina plant later next year. From there, it will expand production to China, with both production facilities aiming to be ‘climate-neutral’. U.S. customers can pre-order the 2024 Volvo EX90 now, with the seven-seater model starting under $80,000.

Deliveries will begin in early 2024.