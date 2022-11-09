The Refreshed Audi Q8 e-tron Refreshes the Larger e-tron SUVs with Better Range and New Styling

The upcoming 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron and e-tron Sportback lineup brings a host of important updates.

Audi first launched its original all-electric SUV back in 2018, and it’s time for the first major update. That’s what we’re getting here, along with the name shift adding “Q8” to the front of its name. Alongside the smaller Q4 e-tron, buyers can more easily work out this model’s position at the top of the brand’s electric lineup with the name change, but there are plenty of notable updates beyond the name.

At the top of that list, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron lineup gets far better range. Instead of a 95-kWh battery pack, Q8 55 and SQ8 e-tron models get a 114-kWh (gross capacity) unit, while taking up the same physical space as before due to a new way of stacking the cells inside the unit. According to WLTP figures, drivers should expect up to 373 miles on a charge, though EPA figures are not nearly as optimistic. With that in mind, we’d expect somewhere around (likely a bit over) 300 miles, which is a marked improvement on the current e-tron’s 226-mile figure. The Sportback does slightly better thanks to its aerodynamic profile, though you won’t lose much if you prefer the more practical SUV.

Another major update comes with the 2024 Q8 e-tron lineup by way of charging capability. The existing car (through the 2023 model year) maxes out at 150 kW on DC fast chargers. With the update, the car can manage 170 kW to trim some time off those charging visits. Audi says you can get from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes in the right conditions, though that’s still short of some of today’s fastest charging EVs.

What about performance?

The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron should manage better torque, thanks to a revised rear motor. It now uses 14 coils to generate its electromagnetic field rather than 12, which should help boost torque with similar electricity usage. When you don’t need the torque, then it should also be able to produce what you do need more efficiently. Again, we don’t have official U.S. specs yet, so we’ll have to wait to look at the apples-to-apples numbers.

The dual-motor Q8 55 e-tron will start off our range, with 402 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. Getting that sort of oomph requires “boost mode”, though it’s no punchier than before. Audi focused on improving efficiency here.

As for the SQ8 e-tron, you get a triple-motor setup with 496 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque. Again, that’s the same as before, though keep in mind you get the larger battery pack. That should help out on longer trips, though even by WLTP standards Audi estimates 307 miles for the SQ8 e-tron SUV (319 miles for the Sportback). Helping out a bit are the electric grille shutters, which aim to improve the cars’ drag coefficient. The shutters and underbody spoilers drop the Cd to 0.27 for the Q8 e-tron SUV and 0.24 for the Sportback (from 0.28 and 0.26, respectively).

The interior also sees a (light) refresh

Inside, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron lineup is largely simliar to the outgoing model. However, you get some new trim options like brown walnut wood, or an option made from recycled PET bottles. You still get a dual-screen infotainment system as well as a digital instrument cluster, and all seating options now get contrast stitching.

One piece of technology that may (hopefully) make it to U.S. models is the brand’s Digital Matrix LED headlights. They are already in use on European models, but guidance from our Department of Transportation on implementing the tech here is still in progress.

Still, we will get the updated 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback and the SQ8 e-tron models by April 2023. U.S. pricing is not available yet, but we should have that information a little closer to the market launch.