Want a 2023 Kia EV6 (Like the GT)? Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You

Kia published official pricing for the 2023 EV6 lineup Wednesday.

Three trims are now available: Wind, GT-Line and (new for this year) the performance GT. The ‘Light’ trim is gone for 2023, effectively raising the bottom-line price by $7,100, but you get a better 310-mile range.

Prices start at $49,795 for the base Wind RWD, rising to $62,695 for the EV6 GT. Buyers get 1,000-kWh of free charging at Electrify America stations.



If you want the fast Kia EV6 crossover, now’s your first opportunity to score one.

We’re only in the second model year for Kia’s new all-electric crossover, and there are two major changes worth mentioning. The base model ‘Light’ trim has gone, while the ‘Wind’ gets $1,000 more expensive. So, if you’re looking to get in on the ground floor, this change amounts to a $7,100 hike over the original 2022 EV6. The second change is Kia’s addition of the performance GT model, which offers up 576 horsepower, 545 lb-ft of torque and a 3.4 second 0-60 time for $62,695 (including destination).

Going with the EV6 GT, for all its grunt, also adds in adjustable suspension damping, an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential and 21-inch wheels.

The 2023 Kia EV6 Wind RWD, for its part, kicks off at $49,795. You get 225 horsepower (to the Light’s 167) and 310 miles of range, thanks to the larger 77.4-kWh battery pack (compared to a smaller 58-kWh unit on the former base model. The Wind also brings in leather seating, ventilated seats up front, external and internal vehicle-to-load ports, a smart power liftgate and a Meridian premium audio system. The Wind RWD also gets the Technology Package including a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear park assist and remote start parking assist as an option.

The Wind AWD and both GT-Line models remain the same as before, though they too see a $1,000 price jump. That said, all buyers do get 1,000-kWh of free DC fast charging through the Electrify America network. Kia touts the car’s ability to charge at up to 350 kW — allowing you to juice up the battery from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes — though you may struggle to find a station with that sort of output where you need it.

