The 2023 BMW M2 Gets Larger and More Powerful, But Still Sticks to the Magic Formula

The second-generation BMW M2 has officially landed, bringing the new 2 Series Coupe’s styling and a host of important updates.

Starting at $63,195, the 2023 BMW M2 is a few thousand more than its predecessor. This generation M2 will land on our shores in April 2023.

Like before, the 2023 BMW M2 sticks with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission (as well as an optional 8-speed automatic).

Since the new 2 Series Coupe landed, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the new version of BMW’s “purest” M car — and now the 2023 BMW M2 has officially landed.

What’s new with the 2023 BMW M2?

If you’re not a particularly big fan of, say, the BMW XM crossover, you can take heart. This brand-new BMW M2 keeps its (relatively) taut proportions, including at the front end. It is physically larger than the old car, riding on a 108.1-inch wheelbase. The overall length stretches to 180.3 inches, while this car is 1.3 inches wider and brings a 1.5-inch wider track up front, as well as a 0.2-inch wider track in the rear. At its core, the latest version of BMW’s smallest M car shares more pieces with its larger M3/M4 siblings. That’s no bad thing, of course, since both cars have proven themselves as true-to-form drivers’ cars.

Under the hood, the 2023 BMW M2 still packs a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. This time, though, it gets the a variant of the S58 engine (rather than the S55 in the old car). Compared to the old 405-horsepower M2 Competition, this new car fires 453 horsepower (48 more) to the rear wheels. Unlike the M3/M4, BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system is not an option here: The M2 remains rear-wheel drive only.

Torque remains the same at 406 lb-ft, but the extra ponies mean this car makes the 0-60 sprint in 4.1 seconds with the standard 6-speed manual transmission. Opt for the 8-speed automatic instead, and that time drops to 3.9 seconds, according to BMW’s estimates.

Take in the muscular look and the extra power, and this 2023 BMW M2 looks pretty sweet on paper. The only eyebrow-raising figure is its curb weight, which comes in at a hefty 3,867 pounds for the automatic car. If you do want to lighten it up a bit, you can save a bit of weight by opting for the carbon fiber roof. In terms of utilizing all that power, the new M2 gets a staggered 275 mm front/285 mm rear tire setup on 20-inch wheels.

Like before, the 2023 BMW M2 has a limited top speed of 155 mph.

However, with the optional M Driver’s package, you can raise that limit up to 177 mph (3 mph more than the previous car).

Up front, the 2023 BMW M2 gets six-piston fixed calipers, clamping down on 15.0-inch rotors. Four-piston floating calipers comprise the rear braking setup, along with 14.6-inch discs.

Other improvements include the chassis, wherein BMW notes it increased the torsional stiffness of the chassis from its front sections through to the rear. The automaker’s adaptive M suspension still comes standard, while you now get an electric braking system rather than hydraulic, so you can adjust the car’s braking feel as well. As before, the M2’s steering is also electric with the same ratio as the old M2 Competition.

2023 BMW M2 interior features and pricing

Inside, the 2023 BMW M2 gets a through update, including one large unit for the digital cluster and infotainment display. The instrument section measures out to 12.3 inches, while the infotainment side is slightly larger, at 14.9 inches. Like BMW’s other revamped models, the M2 gets the latest iDrive 8 operating system, including a Wi-Fi hotspot and faster 5G capability.

BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional package adds in a new head-up display. The 2023 BMW M2 also gets a battery of driver assistance technologies, from automatic emergency braking to adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and parking sensors.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a “true” M car without some sporty bucket seats. The M2 delivers on that front with even more bolstering than the outgoing model. The optional Carbon Package (that includes the roof) takes that a step further, offering lightweight “M Carbon” seats that save 24 pounds. Despite the weight savings, they’re still finished in black Merino leather, and you get heating elements and power adjustment either way.

The 2023 BMW M2 will arrive in the U.S. next April, packing a starting price tag of $63,195. That’s about $3,300 more than the old BMW M2 Competition, but that largely depends on whether you can snipe one on special order or find a dealer that won’t mark it up into the stratosphere. Provided you can land one in that low-to-mid-$60,000 range, you’ll still come out of it paying $12,000-ish less than an M4 Coupe.

