The 2023 BMW XM is Officially Here with Massive Hybrid Power and Some Serious Styling

You know how we say styling is subjective? Yeah, this is a poster child for that statement

BMW finally, officially announced its flagship 2023 XM crossover Tuesday.

This car launches next year with a V8-backed plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. If that’s not enough, an even more potent “Label Red” is coming next summer with “over 735 bhp”. Yeah.

The automaker dialed back the styling from the Concept XM, but it’s still bold and controversial, to say the least.

Production for the BMW XM will start later this year in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Pricing starts at $159,995, including destination.

It’s been a hot minute since the BMW Concept XM landed, and we’ve seen some spy shots, but the real deal is finally here. Meet the 2023 BMW XM with twin-turbo V-8 plug-in hybrid power. And massive grilles, as if you could miss this car’s front end.

This is a BMW with a difference, both in terms of styling, its standalone status (not based around an existing BMW) and its electrified powertrain. Right off the bat, you still get a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. So, BMW did not yet go the Mercedes-AMG route in substituting a big V-8 for four-cylinder hybrid power. However, different tuning from the gas-only models coupled with a 194-horsepower electric motor sandwiched into the 8-speed automatic transmission does bolster this car’s performance. All in, the 2023 BMW XM makes 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

But say that’s not enough grunt for your liking.

That’s okay, because a BMW XM Label Red is also on the way. That will be the first in a series of Label models, BMW says, so expect more limited-run models to come. This model promises “over 735 bhp and 735 lb-ft of torque”, as well as unique paint, wheel, upholstery and trim selections. Against the standard XM’s $159,995 price tag when it kicks off production later this year, the XM Label Red will naturally be more expensive. The limited-time model will carry an MSRP over $185,000 when it goes on sale next summer.

This model, for what it’s worth, comes closer on power to the original Concept XM, so we’ll have to wait and see what final numbers BMW cracks for that one.

BMW XM specs, interior features

You would expect even a 644 horsepower SUV like the standard 2023 BMW XM to be quick, and it is. BMW cites a 0-60 time in the 4.1 second range, while the top speed is (sadly) limited to 155 mph. If you tick the M Driver’s Package, though, you can have that speed limiter raised to 168 mph. Not quite super SUV territory we’re talking here, but it’s definitely close enough for most folks’ needs.

If all-electric driving catches your fancy — this is a PHEV, after all — BMW says the XM can drive for about 30 miles on electricity alone. It packs a 25.7-kWh battery pack and is capable of charging up in about 3-1/4 hours on 7.4-kW Level 2 capable outlets. The 2023 BMW XM uses a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system, and allows for hybrid, electric or “eControl” (battery save) driving modes. BMW’s flagship SUV uses a model-specific rear axle with an M Sport electronically locking differential, and nearly 50/50 weight distribution.

While we’ll leave it up to you to judge how you like the car’s exterior, let’s talk about the interior for a moment. Step in past the bold and boxy design and past the 23-inch wheels, and you’ll get fairly typical BMW fare. New shapes abound, of course, but you’ll still get a seamless digital gauge cluster and infotainment display, as well as a normal BMW steering wheel and gear selector.

BMW shows a mix of blue leather with a contrasting “Vintage Cofee Merino” skin, as well as Alcantara on the headliner and A, B and C pillars.

What do you think of the new $159,995 BMW XM? Let us know your thoughts and stay tuned for more BMW news coming soon.