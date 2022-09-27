The Nissan Z GT4 is Getting Ready to Hit the Track Next Year — Here Are the Details!

The 2023 Nissan Z GT4 is ready to go racing.

As much as the new Nissan Z is in its road-going form, you just know there is more coming down the pike. Now, the automaker shed light on its plans, revealing a GT4 variant that’s hitting the track in 2023.

Nismo, formally known as Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., modified this racing machine for “severe competition use”. The Nismo division tuned the VR30DDTT twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, optimized the chassis and suspension and beefed up the aerodynamics to (hopefully) make the Nissan Z GT4 competitive in its class. The company did not quantify any of those changes, but we can safely assume the GT4 makes more than the stock 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque.

Nissan says the car is tuned “to the limit of regulations”, for what it’s worth. Not only that, but the company has created a cockpit that’s accommodating to drivers of all types, be it enthusiast drivers or hardcore pros like ex-Top Gear USA Stig Paul Gerrard.

“Motorsports for Nissan is an expression of our passion and unrivaled expertise, said company COO Ashwani Gupta. “The Nissan Z continues to maintain its position as an exciting sports car that fascinates drivers with its driving dynamics and flexible powertrain. We are confident that this track-ready GT4-category Nissan Z will be ready to write another chapter in the Nissan Z’s 50-plus-year legacy of speed.”

Nissan details testing at Nismo’s engineering facilities, as well as track-test sessions including an entry in the Fuji 24 Hour Race back in June. Before it hits the track next year, we’ll get more details at SEMA in November.

The 2023 Nissan Z GT4 will kick off deliveries to customers in the first half of next year.