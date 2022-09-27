2023 Nissan Ariya Pricing Revealed: Entry-Level Models Start at $44,485

2023 Nissan Ariya pricing emerged on Tuesday, detailing MSRPs across the entire trim walk.

Just front-wheel drive models will be on sale this fall, however, with “e-4ORCE” all-wheel drive models arriving later.

Pricing starts at $44,485 for the entry-level Engage FWD, and tops out at $61,485 for the Platinum+ e-4ORCE.

Two battery capacities are available: a 63-kWh unit for the Engage and an 87-kWh pack for all other trims. 2023 Nissan Ariya models manage between 216 miles and 304 miles of range, according to EPA-estimated figures.



Nissan’s electric Ariya crossover is arriving this fall, and before the rollout we finally have our hands on pricing information. Available across six trims and either front- or all-wheel drive variants, 2023 Nissan Ariya MSRP figures start at $44,485 for the base Engage model, rising to $61,485 for the fully loaded Platinum+.

Two liquid-cooled battery configurations are available, depending on which trims and price points you’re shopping at. The Engage uses a smaller 66-kWh (63-kWh usable) capacity. A larger 91-kWh (87-kWh usable) capacity battery pack is available as an option on the all-wheel Drive Engage+, and standard fit across the rest of the Ariya’s lineup.

Range for the 2023 Nissan Ariya models varies between 304 miles in the best case (the Venture+ FWD) and 205 at the worst.

2023 Nissan Ariya drivetrain

Front-wheel drive versions of the 2023 Nissan Ariya use a single AC synchronous motor. Power varies depending on which model you choose, with the base engage putting out 214 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. The “Plus” models, on the other hand, get a slight bump to 238 horsepower.

Dual-motor, all-wheel drive “e-4ORCE” Ariyas get another motor, bringing the total power output up to at least 335 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Once again, the “Plus” models bump up the power rating to 389 horsepower.

A shot of the Nissan Ariya’s full trim walk (pricing here excludes a $1,295 destination fee).

Trim walk

As standard equipment, the 2023 Nissan Ariya comes with Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 driver assistance suite. That includes blind spot warning, lane departure warning, front and rear automatic braking and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as blind spot and lane intervention. Heated front and rear seats also come standard, as does a power-sliding center console, a color head-up display, a 120V/240V portable charge cable and an 8-way power driver’s seat with a memory function. So, even the base Engage FWD for $44,485 offers some quality-of-life touches for the money.

The 216-mile Engage FWD also offers four USB charging ports (two Type A and 2 Type C) covering both rows of seats. Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard, but Android Auto users will still have to tether to the USB port. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist with Navi-link is also available across the range, which you don’t normally see in the brand’s gas-powered cars. However, the reason for that is that Nissan aims to bring “ProPilot Assist 2.0” allowing hands-off driving under certain conditions to higher trims. ProPilot Park, which lets the Aria perform parallel and perpendicular hands-free parking, is also an option on some trims.

Adding AWD lowers the base Engage’s range slightly, to 205 miles.

A special note for reservation holders and those hoping for the EV tax credit

Now, if you reserved a 2023 Nissan Ariya, your pricing situation changes slightly. Up until May when Nissan stopped taking orders, those who did have a deposit down qualified for lower pricing on the Venture+ and higher models.

Another note: Since the 2023 Nissan Ariya is manufactured outside North America, it will not quality for the revamped $7,500 EV tax credit. Manufacturing and component restrictions in the Inflation Reduction Act require vehicles to be built in North America to qualify.

Front-wheel drive Ariya models will arrive this fall. The AWD trims will be available in early 2023, though an exact date is not available on those models just yet.