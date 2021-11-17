Nissan Opens Ariya Reservations And Sets Fall 2022 Arrival Date, $47,125 Starting Price: News

Nissan’s next-gen EV has been floating out there for awhile, but now we have some firmer U.S. specs to go by and an official launch date. (Photos: Nissan)

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is officially coming.

It feels like we’ve said that a few times before — oh right, now I remember — but after some delays the 2023 Nissan Ariya gets a host of useful specs, pricing, and an updated fall 2022 arrival date. Reservations for Nissan’s latest EV crossover are open now, with prices kicking off at $47,125 (including a $1,175 destination charge).

Nissan is taking a bit of a different approach to the S/SV/SL approach we already know with the Leaf. Instead, the Ariya “Venture+” will serve as the base model. As for rungs you can climb from there, you’ll inevitably move into the Evolve+ then the Platinum+, with that last one being the most expensive. One more trim — the “Premiere Edition” — is only available through the reservation program and won’t be sold when the 2023 Nissan Ariya hits dealer lots. The Premiere costs $54,625, and adds in unique 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, illuminated sill plates and a Premiere trim emblem.

The first three trims are front-wheel drive only, with power making its way from an 87-kWh battery to the front wheels by way of a 238 horsepower electric motor with 221 lb-ft of torque.

The Platinum+ is your only option at launch with all-wheel drive, and carries a $60,125 price tag. Despite a range discrepancy between the two, that price point does put Nissan’s top-end model right around the $60,990 Tesla Model Y Long Range — at least for the moment. That will give you a dual-motor setup with 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. While Nissan estimates around 300 miles with the FWD version (official EPA figure aren’t available yet), the automaker says its AWD Ariya may land around 265 miles.

Where and how to reserve the Ariya

If the 2023 Nissan Ariya piques your interest, the car’s reservation site is open right now. It requires a $500 deposit, as well as selecting an EV-certified dealer. However, you don’t necessarily have to physically go through the dealer thanks to the Nissan@Home program. You can instead handle the whole transaction on line, with the option to have your chosen dealer deliver the car to your home.

The FWD models will be available early next fall, though if you want a Platinum+ you will have to wait until later on in the fall to get one. At the moment, Nissan’s reservation site also seems to default to the Premiere Edition — but you can choose any trim by selecting “Change Version” near the top of the page.