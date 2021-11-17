What’s The Most Satisfying Car Brand? These Are The Best And Worst: News

Good news for Honda, as the automaker scored the highest in customer satisfaction, according to this survey. (Image: Honda)

Average customer satisfaction is the same as last year.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index surveys thousands of new car owners each year, with 2021 bringing in 4,888 respondents chosen at random. Among those people, the study found overall satisfaction across the whole industry stayed level with 2020 — at 78 out of 100 possible points. The index benchmarks safety and dependability, as well as comfort, driving performance, exterior and interior looks and quality, gas mileage and warranty.

Among all car brands currently in the U.S., Honda scored the best across all segments, with 82 points out of 100 possible. The brand’s results went up 4% year-over-year, unseating Lexus from the top spot (though Toyota’s luxury brand still landed a score of 81). BMW also improved by 4%, landing just one point short of Honda at 81. Subaru also landed a score of 80 (up about 3% from 2020). Tesla made its initial appearance into the index this year, and managed a score of 80 — alongside Audi and Ram.

What about the lower end of the spectrum? Infiniti, Mitsubishi and Chrysler round out the bottom three spots, at 75, 71 and 70 respectively. Mitsubishi fell the farthest of all automakers, losing 8% in the satisfaction index against where the brand landed in 2020. Still, it managed to come out one point ahead of Chrysler, whose score of 70 put it dead last.

The full list

Across the automotive category, here’s where every brand came in among the nearly 5,000-strong response, with the percentage change from last year:

AVERAGE Customer Satisfaction: 78

Honda: 82 (+4%) BMW: 81 (+4%) Lexus: 81 (-1%) Subaru: 81 (+~3%) Audi: 80 (No change) Ram: 80 (No change) Tesla: 80 (New on the 2021 ACSI) Hyundai: 79 (+3%) Mazda: 79 (+1%) Toyota: 79 (-1%) Dodge: 78 (+~4%) Ford: 78 (+~3%) GMC: 78 (No change) Mercedes-Benz: 78 (-~3%) Nissan: 78 (+3%) Buick: 77 (+1) Cadillac: 77 (-~4%) Kia: 77 (No change) Volkswagen: 77 (-1%) Volvo: 77 (-1%) Acura: 76 (-1%) Chevrolet: 76 (No change) Jeep: 76 (No change) Lincoln: 76 (-1%) Infiniti: 75 (-5%) Mitsubishi: 71 (-8%) Chrysler: 70 (-4%)

Other brands not listed here (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, etc.) averaged out to 78 points, up 3% from 2020.

