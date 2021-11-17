The New 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Is a Street Legal Racing Car

This car has an actual race-car engine.

By
Andre Smirnov
-
2022 porsche 718 cayman gt4 rs debut

Porsche raises the bar once again with the all-new 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. This is as close as most of us will ever get to driving a racing car that is also street legal. It uses a true racing 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six boxer engine that can also be found in the Porsche 911 GT3 and racing cup cars. This engine revs up to 9,000 rpm and delivers 493 hp.

Here is how it compares to the current Cayman GT4. Oh yea, there is also the GT4 RS Clubsport. The Clubsport is a race-only version of the GT4 RS car. It uses the same engine with a bit more free-flowing exhaust for additional power – a nice and round 500 horsepower.

Cayman GT4Cayman GT4 RSCayman GT4 RS Clubsport
Engine4.0L flat-six4.0L flat-six (GT3 version)4.0L flat-six (GT3 version)
Power414 hp @ 7,600 rpm493 hp @ 500 hp @ 8,300 rpm
Torque317 lb-ft (PDK)331 lb-ft (PDK)343 lb-ft (PDK) @ 6,000 rpm
309 lb-ft (Manual)
TransmissionManual or PDK dual-clutchPDK dual-clutchPDK dual-clutch
0-60 MPH3.7-4.2 sec3.2 sec
Top Speed189 mph196 mph
Curb Weight3,276 lbs3,227 lbs (49 lbs less)
Brakes6p. F: 380mm / 4p. R: 380mm
Aero25% more downforce in RaceTrack mode
Nürburgring-Nordschleife7:04.511 (23.6 seconds quicker)
Price$101,200 – $104,410$141,700$229,000

Cayman GT4 RS

  • RS-specific damper tuning and anti-roll bar rates.
  • 20-inch forged aluminum wheels with center locks (first for a 718 Cayman model)
  • Optional Weissach package
    • carbon fiber front cargo compartment lid, air intakes, air box lid, exterior mirror caps, and rear wing
    • titanium exhaust tips
  • Optional magneseum wheels

Here is Paul Gerard (who was a Stig on the U.S. Top Gear show) taking a previous generation of the Cayman GT4 on our test track for a “TFLcar Hot or Not” episode.

