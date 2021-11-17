The New 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Is a Street Legal Racing Car

Porsche raises the bar once again with the all-new 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. This is as close as most of us will ever get to driving a racing car that is also street legal. It uses a true racing 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six boxer engine that can also be found in the Porsche 911 GT3 and racing cup cars. This engine revs up to 9,000 rpm and delivers 493 hp.

Here is how it compares to the current Cayman GT4. Oh yea, there is also the GT4 RS Clubsport. The Clubsport is a race-only version of the GT4 RS car. It uses the same engine with a bit more free-flowing exhaust for additional power – a nice and round 500 horsepower.

Cayman GT4 Cayman GT4 RS Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Engine 4.0L flat-six 4.0L flat-six (GT3 version) 4.0L flat-six (GT3 version) Power 414 hp @ 7,600 rpm 493 hp @ 500 hp @ 8,300 rpm Torque 317 lb-ft (PDK) 331 lb-ft (PDK) 343 lb-ft (PDK) @ 6,000 rpm 309 lb-ft (Manual) Transmission Manual or PDK dual-clutch PDK dual-clutch PDK dual-clutch 0-60 MPH 3.7-4.2 sec 3.2 sec Top Speed 189 mph 196 mph Curb Weight 3,276 lbs 3,227 lbs (49 lbs less) Brakes 6p. F: 380mm / 4p. R: 380mm Aero 25% more downforce in RaceTrack mode Nürburgring-Nordschleife 7:04.511 (23.6 seconds quicker) Price $101,200 – $104,410 $141,700 $229,000

Cayman GT4 RS

RS-specific damper tuning and anti-roll bar rates.

20-inch forged aluminum wheels with center locks (first for a 718 Cayman model)

Optional Weissach package carbon fiber front cargo compartment lid, air intakes, air box lid, exterior mirror caps, and rear wing titanium exhaust tips

Optional magneseum wheels

Here is Paul Gerard (who was a Stig on the U.S. Top Gear show) taking a previous generation of the Cayman GT4 on our test track for a “TFLcar Hot or Not” episode.