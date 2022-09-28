2023 BMW Z4 Updates Feature New Colors, New Styling and New Packages — But No More Power

Like before, you can get the Z4 in either sDrive30i or M40i flavors

2023 BMW Z4 M40i. (Images: BMW)

The 2023 BMW Z4 will hit the market in November of 2022 with a host of new changes.

Currently, the BMW Z4 has been on the market since 2019, and buyers have snapped up more than 55,000 units worldwide. This is the third generation of the roadster, and this is its first serious facelift. In essence, the BMW Z4 can trace its lineage back to 1987, when the automaker introduced the original Z1 roadster. While there was never a Z2, the Z3 enjoyed sales success with a variety of different versions.

Now, the still pretty new BMW Z4 gets a few refreshes to carry it along. Under the hood, though, you still get either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with the sDrive30i or a 3.0-liter straight-six with the M40i. Power levels for both powertrains remain the same, at 255 hp/295 lb-ft and 382 hp/369 lb-ft respectively.

The M Sport Package is now standard on the Z4 sDrive30i. It includes design elements that emphasize roadster’s width and stance. The dual kidney grill and side intakes have been re-styled. Side air intakes, which help with aero, have been restyled as well.

Exterior colors for the 2023 BMW Z4 have been revised. New colors include: Thundernight Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic, and Skyscraper Grey Metallic. A new option for the roadster is the M Shadowline Lights. They can be specified with optional Adaptive LED Headlights.

Optional 19-inch M light-alloy wheels have been designed exclusively for the BMW Z4. If you go that route, you’ll get a staggered tire setup, with 255/35-ZR19 tires at the front and 275/35-ZR19 tires at the rear.

Now that the M Sport Package is standard on the Z4 sDrive30i, the interior now includes an M leather steering wheel and M Sport seats. You also get M pedals, an M driver’s footrest, and a dashboard upholstered in SensaTec — an animal-free leatherette material.

Base MSRP for Z4 sDrive30i is $53,795, while the M40i $66,295. Both include BMW’s $995 destination fee.