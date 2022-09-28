It’s the End: Lamborghini (Again) Stops Aventador Run After Building 11,465 Examples

And just like that, it’s over.

Well, sort of. After Lamborghini replaced several Aventador models lost at sea earlier this year, the Italian automaker officially wound down the supercar’s production run for a second time. The final car, a Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster in a personalized “Ad Personam” blue, officially marks an end to the model’s 11-year production run.

As of Lamborghini’s announcement this week, the Aventador is by far the most produced V-12 model in the company’s history. Over the years, the company built its flagship in eight different variants. 11,465 examples made their way out of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, beating out production numbers for the Miura, Countach, Diablo and Murciélago put together.

The Lamborghini Aventador first grabbed headlines back at the 2011 Geneva Auto Show. The all-new 6.5-liter V-12 at its heart defined the brand for the last decade. Ultimately, the 700-horsepower supercar saw consistent upgrades to put out 770 horsepower in the Aventador Ultimae variant. This final roadster is headed to Switzerland, and with it the brand’s last naturally aspirated V-12 rolls into the history books.

Or, in other words, Lamborghini noted this Aventador as the last “pure Lamborghini V-12”. From this point forward, the automaker says it will not build any more twelve-cylinder cars without electrification in some form. Of course, we’ve already seen how that sort of powertrain can look with the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, revealed back in 2019.

With the Aventador’s departure, there’s an opening for a new flagship in Lamborghini’s bullpen. We’ll have to wait and see what it looks like and what it’s called. But if this past 11 years has been any indication, it will have to live up to a legendary reputation.

