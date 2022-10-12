Honda Announces $3.5 Billion Battery Joint Venture with LG, Promises 2,200 New Jobs in Ohio

Honda executive vice president Bob Nelson announced the compan'(Image: Honda)

Honda announced a tie-up with LG Energy Solution this week, including a new battery factory south of Columbus, Ohio.

Honda said in official statements this week it will hire 2,200 people to staff the new plant. Beyond strictly building a new facility, the automaker also announced its intent to spend $700 million re-tooling three plants in the state to support its electrification goals. That includes the Marysville factory, which began the company’s foray into U.S. manufacturing 45 years ago today, as well as the East Liberty and Anna, Ohio plants.

“Our two newest investments will serve as the foundation of our plan to produce EVs in America that will be based on our own e:Architecture,” Honda said in its statement Thursday. While the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX will be manufactured in collaboration with General Motors, today’s announcement focuses on EVs Honda plans to market by 2027 and beyond.

Construction on the new battery plant in southern Ohio will begin next year. Honda says it plans to ramp up lithium-ion battery output by the end of 2025. Once it’s operational, the factory will produce the necessary packs exclusively for EVs in the North American market.