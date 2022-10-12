Surprise: The 2024 Chevy Trax Debuts with a Larger Footprint and a Sub-$25K Price Tag

The Trax is sticking around, and it still carries the torch (on price, at least) as Chevrolet's entry-level crossover

(Images: Chevrolet)

Despite rumors suggesting GM would discontinue the model for the U.S., the 2024 Chevy Trax debuts with new styling, trims and pricing information.

The new Trax will arrive at U.S. dealers in April 2023, with prices ranging between $21,495 and $24,995.

This second-generation model is physically larger than before — and it’s actually larger than a Trailblazer in most dimensions.

Despite the size difference, there are some key elements that separate the 2024 Chevy Trax from the Trailblazer in the brand’s SUV lineup.

Wait, there’s a new Chevy Trax?

If you caught these spy shots awhile back, you’ll know we were scratching our heads as to what these GM-esque camouflaged crossovers could be. Now we know why they were testing in the Colorado mountains, as Chevrolet officially pulls the wraps off the upcoming 2024 Trax crossover. If you spotted the Chinese-market “Seeker” SUV a couple months back, then you spotted this new car well ahead of time.

Honestly, given the rumors surrounding the car’s demise since the new Trailblazer hit the scene, I didn’t think a new Chevy Trax was in the cards. Let’s dig in, then, and figure out what the brand’s bringing to the table with this new “entry-level” crossover.

The 2024 Chevy Trax shakes things up a bit from what we knew before.

One of the biggest changes afoot with the updated, second-generation model is, of course, its design. More than just borrowing inspiration from the Blazer like the brand’s other crossovers, though, the 2024 Chevy Trax is physically larger than the car it replaces in almost every respect. It rides on a 6-inch longer wheelbase, the overall length grows by a whopping 11 inches, and it’s about 2 inches wider than before. The only area where its dimensions go down is its height. Against its relatively boxy predecessor, the new Trax is 4 inches longer in overall height.

All those changes, particularly the 178-inch length, actually puts the 2024 Chevy Trax between the Trailblazer and the Equinox on size. Chevrolet says the overall cargo capacity has grown by 12 percent from the old car, bringing that capability right in line with the Trailblazer. Keep in mind, the Trailblazer is still 3 inches taller than this Trax, and that is a small clue into how the company plans to sell these two siblings, side-by-side, on dealer lots.

The 2024 Chevy Trax borrows one of the Trailblazer’s engines. Namely, you get a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine putting out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. Unlike its sibling, though, the Trax carries over the 6-speed automatic layout rather than employing a continuously variable transmission. This updated model also loses its all-wheel drive option. That omission is one of the main reasons you may still want to consider the Trailblazer: The 2024 Chevy Trax is front-wheel drive only.

What other reasons are there to weigh the Trax against the Trailblazer?

According to Chevrolet, more than 70% of Trailblazer customers go for the larger 1.3-liter engine. That makes sense, since the smaller 1.2L is only available on the LS and LT. More than 40% of buyers also go with all-wheel drive, so the 2024 Chevy Trax seems to be an effort to offer people a practical compromise for those who want more space, but don’t necessarily need power to all four wheels.

That said, the top end of the 2024 Chevy Trax lineup is the “Activ” model (shown above). With that trim, you still get a more rugged lifestyle look, even though this car’s engine only powers its front wheels. That fully loaded version tops out at $24,995 before taxes, dealer fees and the like.

The base LS model, for its part, kicks off at $21,495, which is actually a couple hundred dollars lower than the old car. Between the LS and the Activ, you have a couple options in terms of trim walk. You can either spring for the more feature-rich LT, or you can go for a sportier look with the 1RS and 2RS trims. Most notably, the 2RS and the Activ top out at the same $24,995 price, so the choice primarily boils down to your styling preference.

The 2024 Chevy Trax brings a redesigned interior and a host of standard features

If dropping around twenty-five grand on a car still smacks a bit too much, the base Trax LS still comes with a decent range of standard features. You get LED headlights, cruise control and an 8-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay capability. Sorry Android Auto folks, but you’ll still need to tether your phone through a USB port. Chevy’s Safety Assist suite also comes standard, bringing forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high-beam control and a following distance indicator.

Stepping up to the LT, 2RS or Activ trims adds a larger, 11-inch infotainment screen and remote start, as well as larger wheels and some other quality-of-life options. Wireless phone charging is optional on the higher trims, is as adaptive cruise control, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist.

So…is this new model worth a look?

The 2024 Chevy Trax competes in a crowded field, with its most direct (front-wheel drive) competitor being the Nissan Kicks. However, this segment also includes the Toyota Corolla Cross, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Kona (and the smaller Venue), Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Taos.

Chevrolet insists the new Trax will help maintain and grow the brand’s influence in the space, and you’ll have two compelling options in either the Trax or the Trailblazer. If you need all-wheel drive or the more powerful 1.3-liter engine, then stick with the latter. If you’re looking for a bit more space or a more affordable price tag, that’s where the Trax comes in. While the base prices are fairly close — the 2023 Trailblazer starts at $23,295 — real-world average transaction prices between the two will be about $5,000 apart, the company anticipates. So, both cars will allow the brand to cover the lower and higher ends of the $20,000-$30,000-ish small SUV bracket.

Check out more on the 2024 Chevy Trax below: