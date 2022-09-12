2023 Lincoln Corsair Gets a Fresh Face, ActiveGlide Tech and Two Powertrain Options

No word on pricing just yet, but you can order one now

Lincoln’s entry-level compact SUV sees a number of notable updates for the 2023 model year.

The company’s “ActiveGlide” semi-autonomous technology makes its appearance, while the updated Corsair also gets a larger infotainment screen and the SYNC 4 system.

The optional 2.3-liter engine is going, leaving the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as the only pure gas-powered option, alongside the plug-in hybrid Grand Touring.

2023 Lincoln Corsair models will arrive in showrooms early next year.

Lincoln is gunning for luxury compact SUV buyers, and it just refreshed the Corsair inside and out to achieve that goal.

It’s only been a few short years since Ford’s luxury division revamped the MKC into the entry-level Corsair model. Now, though, the company’s best-selling crossover gets a few major changes, including Lincoln’s version of BlueCruise, called “ActiveGlide”. Beyond that, the updated model focuses on quality-of-life changes, such as styling, a larger infotainment system and two new exterior color choices.

Moving forward, both Ford and Lincoln brands are heavily promoting their respective semi-autonomous driving systems. New for 2023, Lincoln ActiveGlide 1.2 features hands-free lane changes, as well as better lane-centering and the ability to proactively slow vehicles down when entering curves. This latest software debuts on the larger Navigator (where ActiveGlide originally launched) and the Ford Mustang Mach-E (as Ford BlueCruise). However, this is some indication that both brands may well expand the latest tech’s availability, both into the 2023 model year and as a backward-compatible update for earlier BlueCruise/ActiveGlide-equipped cars.

The 2023 Lincoln Corsair brings one fewer engine option

Missing from the 2023 Lincoln Corsair options list is the long-running 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Instead, the 2.0-liter turbo four-pot with 250 horsepower is your sole option, should you want to stick with internal combustion entirely. The 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid is still available, backed by a 2.5-liter engine and putting out 266 combined horsepower.

Two new exterior colors and two new interior theme options are available this year. On the outside, you can soon get the Corsair in either Crystal Red or Whisper Blue (a new color to the Lincoln brand, shown above). Inside, the new interior themes include Smoked Truffle, as a more neutral tone, and Eternal Red for those wanting something a bit more youthful.

Inside, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair sees a larger 13.2-inch infotainment system. It packs the company’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system, including over-the-air update capability and Amazon Alexa support. A new “auto air refresh” feature is available as an option, and Lincoln integrated most of the former climate control buttons on the center stack into that larger touchscreen. So, keep that in mind if you’re a particular fan of a more conventional layout. The upside, though, is a less cluttered center console region, which creates more spacious feeling in the front row.

The new Corsair is available early next year

While pricing information is not available yet, Lincoln says the updated 2023 model year Corsair will be available in a few months’ time. You can order one now, though, and your car should arrive at your local dealer in early 2023.