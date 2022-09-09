Ford BlueCruise 1.2 Update Brings Hands-Free Lane Change Capability, Other Noteworthy Improvements

Ford only mentions select 2023 models receiving the feature this fall, though it may roll out further over the coming months

BlueCruise 1.2 will enhance the SAE Level 2 driver-assist technology Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) starting this fall.

Ford’s BlueCruise, which TFL Studios has tested in our Ford F-150 Lightning, will be upgraded to BlueCruise 1.2 this fall. Similar, but a bit inferior to GM’s Super Cruise, the BlueCruise system lacked a few key features that the General’s system uses. While the updated system appears to get more competitive, it will only be available for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lincoln Navigator right away (as ActiveGlide 1.2).

Ford is hoping to have over the air (OTA) updates available for their products that have the previous BlueCruise, but they have not indicated if or when it will be available for earlier model years.

Some have complained that the current system isn’t as easy to use as Tesla’s Autopilot, or Super Cruise. It does take a few additional steps to activate the current BlueCruise system, and it can be difficult to use properly. Ford needed to make the system easier for the consumer, with more features. Perhaps they have — at least so far as Ford CEO Jim Farley’s remarks on the changes:

We’re rolling out BlueCruise 1.2 with three new features: hands-free lane changing for easier passing, in-lane repositioning, and predictive speed assist to smoothly reduce speed into sharper curves. https://t.co/YHuTihks0w pic.twitter.com/nCNMLpsZtK — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) September 8, 2022

According to the automaker, Ford’s upgraded BlueCruise will include three new hands-free features:

Lane change assist : The system can allow for a hands-free lane change when the driver taps the turn signal. On top of that, it will suggest when a lane change may be beneficial due to slower traffic situations.

: The system can allow for a hands-free lane change when the driver taps the turn signal. On top of that, it will suggest when a lane change may be beneficial due to slower traffic situations. Predictive speed assist : BlueCruise 1.2 automatically adjusts the speed as the driver approaches a sharp curve. It will help alert the driver beforehand that a speed change is about to occur.

: BlueCruise 1.2 automatically adjusts the speed as the driver approaches a sharp curve. It will help alert the driver beforehand that a speed change is about to occur. In-lane repositioning: In some cases, when there are large vehicles in opposite lanes, or a vehicle is closing in on your lane, the system will subtly shift its position away from vehicles in adjacent lanes, while keeping you in your lane.

