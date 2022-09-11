Ask Nathan: The Upcoming Electric Jeep Recon is Not a Wrangler, a Fun Car for a Big Guy, and How DARE You Disagree With the Stig about the Honda Civic Si?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Yes, the upcoming all-electric Jeep Recon is not a Wrangler.

A final fun car for an old man with a big booty.

How dare you disagree with Paul (a former “Stig”) about the Honda Civic Si!



The first batch of questions I bundled together as they pertain to the upcoming electric Jeep Recon, and many of the questions were similar.

Q: (Just waited for the moment the electric Jeep Recon debuted) Is Jeep going to actually build the Wrangler EV like the Magneto?

We’ve seen videos and lots of stories about how Jeep will build an electric Wrangler.

— Lots of folks

A: Yes, but not yet.

Keep in mind, the Jeep Magneto and Magneto 2.0 concepts were meant to prove it was doable, and to measure public interest, Still, they have indicated in the past that building something like the Magneto concept (with straight axles) should be in the cads. We’ve seen it with a few teaser videos and images of future Wranglers, and engineers have spoken openly of an electrified Wrangler too.

The electric Jeep Recon is NOT an electrified Wrangler. It’s an all-new, all-electric vehicle. Judging by the images we’ve collected, it appears that the Jeep Recon could be based on the same platform as the upcoming Ram Revolution, which is the STLA Frame setup. That’s based on my estimation that they would build smaller, rugged truck platforms – which some at the automaker said they could.

There are very few official details about the Jeep Recon, but the automaker swears it will be “Trail Rated” and that it has an “E-Locker.” To be honest, even the Renegade Trailhawk has the “Trail Rated” rating, but that doesn’t make it a Wrangler. The folks at Jeep said the Recon was inspired by the Wrangler, but it’s not one.

Take a good look at that rear axle, it’s obviously independent. That’s your first clue that the EV platform Jeep is using has nothing to do with the Wrangler. As I said, they have different plans for the Wrangler in the future.

— N

The next question comes from a fan who wrote in with a simple request – he wants a little fun before he cashes in his chips.

Q: (Via: asknathan@TFLcar.com) I’m a balding, old, fat man, been driving large SUVs but before I go to the junkyard in the sky…

I would like to get something fun to drive that will fit my big butt. Suggestions?

— Joe M

A: Hi Joe.

Oddly enough, before I received your email, I had a dream about what I would like to drive, other than a truck. Something that would follow my last days and give me a little fizz in my fizz-less world. Kind of depressing – no?

Anyway, I never came up with a definitive answer in that dream, but I kept thinking about it when my head fought off the voices. Which is intermittent throughout the day. As such, I came up with a few options that you might like. Being that you didn’t mention a budget, or whether you wanted a new or used vehicle, I added a few alternatives.

Here are some new options, in no particular order:

Chrysler 300 or Dodge Charger with the 5.7-liter Hemi: Good space, great power and a lot of fun for the senses.

Toyota Avalon: With the right trim package, it can be mighty (and surprisingly) entertaining

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Easy to sit in (for the large and older) yet it performs like a sporty wagon

Nissan Maxima: Despite the CVT, the 300 horsepower V-6 and handling are pretty sweet

Acura TLX: It might be a tad low, but it sure ain’t slow!

Genesis GV70: Outstanding-to-drive tall wagon that has mediocre backseat space, but front space is good.

Here are a few used options:

Lexus GS (pretty much every model, and especially the GS F): It’s comfy, sporty, and all sorts of power awesomeness, if you get the beefy V-8

Cadillac CT6: They are all nice drivers, very spacious and comfortable – but the CT6-V is a real beast

Lincoln Aviator: This one’s eriously fast (and remarkably comfortable) for a luxury SUV that’s not too expensive

Mercedes-Benz CL550 (2011 or so): It’s kind of something special, both in the way it looks, and the way it makes you feel

Buick LaCrosse: If you get the V-6, it’s solid, decently swift and extremely comfortable. I like the recent variations Regals too, but they might be a tad tight for some

I know our readers will have some opinions too.

Let’s hope you’re around for a long time amigo!

– N

The last question comes from an irate fan who is upset with my disagreeing with Paul, one of the former Stigs about the Honda Civic Si.



Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) How can you call yourself a “journalist” when you disagree with a former Stig about a car’s performance!?

I refer to the 2022 Honda Civic Si that you drove before Paul a professional race car driver did. You loved it and he hated it. You are obviously wrong. I’m surprised you could even squeeze into one to be honest.

I drove it in April and liked it but I’m not a paid professional like you. If you can’t find common ground with a pro maybe you should review something else like food.

— Tom

A: Hi Tom, I’m happy to hear that you enjoyed the Civic Si, despite Paul not liking it on the track.

Your opinion is important, but I think you’re off base. The whole point of having an independent opinion is honesty. My job is to present the facts about the product, and then give my opinion about it. My job is fairly simple, but it requires me to fly in the face of other’s opinions. That includes Paul.

I still maintain that the Honda Civic Si is a hoot to drive, and I still feel that it is a performance bargain. Paul feels that it is limited when pushing the envelope on the track, which is what he’s good at. We are very different people, and having differing opinions about the same car is a good thing.

By the way, love the fat-shaming subtlety of your message. That was real big of you.

I stand by every word I say and print about the vehicles I test. It’s up to you to see if you feel I’m being honest and transparent.

– N