2023 Nissan Pathfinder Pricing Revealed, Including the Off-Road-Focused Rock Creek: Here’s What Each Trim Costs

Pricing is now available for the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder lineup.

This year sees minimal changes for most models, with the exception of the newly added Rock Creek Edition.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder S starts at $36,295 (a bit less expensive this year), while the Rock Creek tops out at $44,115.

2023 model Pathfinders are on sale now.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is bringing Rock Creek back, albeit with some more substantial upgrades this time around.

As the automaker revealed pricing across the full trim walk, so too do we now know exactly what the off-road-focused Pathfinder will cost. For $44,115 (including Nissan’s $1,295 destination fee), you get a 5/8-inch suspension lift, as well as some chunkier off-road tires wrapping 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels. This special Pathfinder also amps up the front fascia, adds in orange accent stitching and a 220-pound tubular roof rack.

If you don’t need the ruggedized Pathfinder, the 2023 lineup brings the same four trims as before: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Each of those four models is available with either front- or all-wheel drive (the Rock Creek, naturally, is all-wheel drive only). Standard features include Nissan Safety Shield 360, NissanConnect capabilty, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support and LED lighting all around. The infotainment screen shifts between 8 and 9 inches depending on which model you buy, while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available on the higher end trims.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder price walk

Kicking off the range, the base Pathfinder S model starts at $36,295. That’s a tiny bit ($35) less expensive than before, for the 2WD version. Adding all-wheel drive to any trim where it’s available will cost you an extra $1,900. From the entry-level model, the SV starts at $39,115. The SL starts at $42,715, while the Platinum tops out at $49,265 — $1,200 higher than the equivalent 2022 version.

Since the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is only the second model year of a new generation, the list of other changes is minor. A new second-row captain’s chair package is available on the high-end Platinum. The SL and Platinum gain a 10-way power adjustable passenger seat, and SL models get standard wireless charging. The Rock Creek gets Nissan’s ProPilot Assist as standard fare, although without the “Navi-link” feature that uses GPS data to proactively slow the car down for curves and freeway exits. ProPilot Assist with Navi-link is available on the SL and Platinum trims.

According to the manufacturer’s official statement, 2023 Nissan Pathfinder models are on sale right now.