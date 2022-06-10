Shades of the Upcoming Corvette E-Vette Hybrid? Check out the Cadillac Project GTP LMDh Hypercar

The Cadillac Project GTP LMDh Hypercar is a hybrid racing prototype that will officially debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2023.

I think the Cadillac Project GTP LMDh Hypercar is beautiful, and it points to the folks at General Motors still taking internal combustion seriously. On top of that, a version of the hybrid powertrain may find its way into another GM product, the upcoming Corvette E-Vette (or, will it be called the Z06h?). It makes sense as the Cadillac team mentioned that there’s an “all-new” 5.5-liter DOHC V8 that sits amidships. Given that it’s designated LMDh, it’s a hybrid too – right?

There’s no word on power output yet, but it’s expected to be in excess of (at least) 650 horsepower.

The Cadillac’s development and engineering is being shared by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and Dallara.

An LMDh stands for Le Mans Daytona-h. The lower case “h” stands for hybrid. This new designation of racer will race in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2022. On top of that, the cars will be used in the GTP class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023. The big difference between this system, and the LMH hybrid racers is how they deliver their electric power. LMH racers can deliver electrical power to all four wheels, while LMDh vehicles can only deliver electric power to the front wheels. Simply put, the LMDh racing vehicles will send power from the gas V8 to the rear wheels, and an electric motor will solely power the front wheels.

Sound familiar?

That setup sounds a lot like the E-Vette, or Corvette hybrid that we heard about last April. You can read about that news flash (here). Still, there is nothing official about how that hybrid, or the all-electric E-Vette will be powered yet.

By the way: if you look carefully, you will see a few things (such as wheels) that are shared with the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings.

We will bring you more information soon!