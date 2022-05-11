(Video) 2023 Range Rover Sport WORLD DEBUT: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Image: TFLcar

Several options with electrified performance make the 2023 Range Rover Sport a potent off-road luxury vehicle.

According to Range Rover, the North American range includes an extended Electric Hybrid, two six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engines featuring mild hybrid technology and an all-new 523 hp. V8 Twin Turbo. Soon, (in 2024), the New Range Rover Sport line-up will get a fully electric variant as well.

The powertrains are the story

Two six-cylinder engines, the P360 and P400 mild-hybrid are the entry-level power plants. The twin turbocharged V8 is all-new and packs 523 horsepower. Finally, there’s the 434 hp P440e electric hybrid variant. It connects a 105kW electric motor to a turbocharged six-cylinder engine. The battery is a 31.8 kWh unit, with maximum range projected to be up to 48 miles. It’s also the second fastest of the lineup with a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.5-seconds. Only the twin-turbo V8 is faster with a 0 to 60 mpg time of 4.3-seconds. Those numbers come via Range Rover.

Here’s Range Rover’s take on the 2023 Range Rover Sport:

– Dynamic luxury: New Range Rover Sport combines dramatic modernity and distinctive character with electrified performance

– Distinct proportions: Muscular stance and taut surfaces communicate power and agility

– Modernist philosophy: Reductive design approach elevates Range Rover Sport DNA

– Sophisticated luxury: Interior cocoons the driver with sweeping console and fast-angled dashboard, finished with modern materials including sustainable UltrafabricsTM

– Electrifying power: Pure-electric propulsion in 2024, and extended range Electric Hybrid with 434hp and an estimated all electric range of 48 miles1

– Smooth and powerful: Available engines include two six-cylinder Ingenium MHEV gas engines, a PHEV Ingenium gasoline engine, plus a new V8 Twin Turbo 523HP V8, delivering customary Range Rover Sport performance

– Pioneering suspension: Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable volume air springs – a Range Rover first – with twin-valve active dampers for ultimate agility, control and composure

– Dynamic master: Stormer Handling Pack combines Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Configurable Programs

– Terrain Response®: Award-winning and patented system, now with road-focused Dynamic Mode alongside Configurable Terrain Response, plus innovative new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control

– Focused refinement: Sculpted seating, Cabin Air Purification Pro and Meridian Signature Sound with the latest Active Noise Cancellation systems deliver modern sporting luxury

– Seamless technology: 13.1-inch curved touchscreen for award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment is complemented by intuitive 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display4, with Software Over The Air updates

– Wireless convenience: New Range Rover Sport is ready to go at a moment’s notice, with Wireless Apple CarPlay®, Wireless Android Auto™ and 15W Wireless Device Charger

Range Rover is keeping the Sport capable for off-road adventures as well. With its new suspension system, you can jack the vehicle up an additional 5.3-inches for maximum ground clearance. It appears that Range Rover wants to keep the Sport’s off-road DNA in tact.

“New Range Rover Sport vehicle’s advanced chassis dynamics feed into its immense capability away from the tarmac, utilizing its hardware and software to full effect. It is the first Land Rover vehicle to feature our new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, which has been engineered to help drivers focus on steering the vehicle by providing consistent and comfortable progress across rough terrain.” Rory O’Murchu, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover.

Trim Level Powertrain MSRP6 Range Rover Sport P360 SE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged I6 (355hp / 369 lb-ft) $83,000 Range Rover Sport P400 SE Dynamic Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) $90,000 Range Rover Sport P440e (PHEV) Autobiography Plug-In Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged I6 (434hp / 619 lb-ft) $104,200 Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition 4.4L Twin Turbocharged V8 (523hp / 553 lb-ft) $121,500

In this video, Tommy gives us a detailed walkaround of the new Range Rover Sport.