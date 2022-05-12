The Upcoming, All-Electric BMW iX1 Shows Off Its Winter Driving Chops

Only powered by electricity, the BMW iX1 is shown testing at BMW’s winter testing centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Moving more of their vehicles to EVs, the BMW iX1 has just wrapped up winter testing in Northern Sweden. Not only is this a difficult test for their all-wheel drive system, it tests heating and battery systems as well. In fact, cold weather and snowy conditions are one of the biggest challenges for modern electric vehicles.

BMW iX1 images: BMW

There is limited information out there regarding the upcoming BMW iX1. This press release seems to confirm that it’s getting closer to production. Competing vehicles like the Volvo XC40 Recharge have a 208-ish mile range, the BMW iX1 is expected to have a (WLPT) 257 – 272 mile range.

This test of strength and endurance in bitterly cold temperatures and wintery road conditions subjected the electric motors, electric all-wheel-drive technology. high-voltage battery, power electronics and charging technology of the iX1 to a particularly exacting examination. Its fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology uses the latest battery cell technology and intelligently controlled heat management to enable short charging times and a long range. even in extreme sub-zero temperatures. With two electric motors (one at the front axle and one at the rear), whose power delivery is coordinated precisely to optimise traction and dynamic performance. and its extremely fast-acting near-actuator wheel slip limitation tech. the BMW iX1 is perfectly equipped to provide assured progress over any terrain. BMW

BMW did say that the 2023 X1 is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022. There will be a regular, gas-powered turbo, a PHEV and this all-electric version. The BMW 5-Series uses the same platform and many shared components between its gas and all-electric versions. We expect the upcoming X1 to be similar.