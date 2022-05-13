Is The Brand New 2023 Nissan Z a Toyota Supra Killer?

Images: TFLcar

Roman and Tommy talk about how the new Nissan Z might be a Toyota Supra killer.

in this episode of TFLtalk, Roman and Tommy debate whether or not the new Nissan Z is capable of dethroning the Toyota Supra. Among the topics, Roman considers IF the GR Supra is beaten (on paper) by the new Z. There’s a lot of material in this episode, and. lot of lively banter.

2022 Toyota GR Supra

Using a modified BMW 3.0-liter Twin-Scroll Inline six turbo, output is 368 horsepower. Maximum torque (295 lbs-feet) comes in at 1,550 rpm. Currently, the GR Supra has an eight-speed automatic transmission. Soon, Toyota will introduce a six-speed manual transmission.

Toyota also offers a milder 2.0-liter turbo, which is essentially the I6 with two cylinders cut off.

2023 Nissan Z

The new Nissan Z outpowers the Supra with 400 horsepower (at 6,400 rpm) and 350 lb-ft of torque (from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm). You can either get a six-speed manual transmission, or a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rumor has it, Nissan may offer a detuned version of the Z that may become the least expensive version. On top of that, there’s always the possibility of a more powerful Nismo version that might be a track fighter.

The driving impressions for the new Nissan Z drops Monday May 16.

Roman and Tommy also covered the Kia Sportage X-Pro off-road, with a ton of trivia. Sofyan also joined Tommy for the Kia video, and you can read about it (here). Tommy mentioned the Shadow Matte Gray paint, the old, first generation Sportage’s racing history. On top of that, they go over our Hyundai Santa Cruz’s payload ability while hauling an old BMW engine.

Speaking of that BMW project, the boys go over the good, and bad of their project BMW M5. While it is a real M5 power plant, the thing sat by the ocean, and wasn’t properly sealed. As such, the pistons (among other things) was covered in rust. On the good side, the electronics appear to be bolstered by a performance chips. Yay.