(Video) I Drive The New 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Where Most Won’t – First Drive & Sketchy Off-Road Review!

The 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro is a slightly more off-road capable version of the popular compact crossover.

It’s important to note that the 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro has no real mechanical difference over a regular or X-Line Sportage. Honestly, you’re paying for the BFG Trail Terrain tires, which are not too shabby. The funny thing is: it’s pretty damn good in the rough. It’s no Wrangler, but few crossovers are this capable on somewhat challenging terrain.

Kia’s new Sportage, which includes LX, EX, SX, X-Line, and X-Pro models – is larger in most dimensions. It’s over seven-inches longer than the previous model, with a 3.4-inch longer wheelbase. It also sports the new corporate design language which has been well received by many critics.

You can learn more about the 2023 Kia Sportage (here).

The 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro comes with an 187 horsepower, 2.5-liter inline-four cylinder engine. Like most of their vehicles in this class, it comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive (AWD) as an option. In the case of the X-Pro, AWD is standard. There will be a hybrid Sportage soon, but the X-Pro will not be offered with the hybrid system.

Kia does provide a center locking feature that’s specifically for difficult traction situations. When activated, the system delivers a 50/50 split in power, which gives the vehicle more grunt when needed. It has 8.3-inches of ground clearance, which is no higher than other Sportages with AWD.

The X-Line is more of an appearance package, with some off-road-ish appearance garnish. The X-Pro takes it up a notch with 17-inch wheels with those BFG Trail Terrain tires, a heated windshield, and LED fog lights. Oddly, there is no “off-road” mode, despite its rugged image.

Tommy and knowledgeable YouTube host from Redline Reviews (Sofyan Bey) paired up for the off-road drive. This is a real fun video, as it not only shows the off-road chops of the X-Pro, but it’s entertaining to watch these guys on camera!