Here’s the 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport, and Honda’s Complimentary Maintenance Plan

Images: Honda

The 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport will slot between Odyssey EX-L and Touring, showcasing some trim upgrades and colors.

Honda Service Pass will be available on qualified 2023 models.

Wearing a slew of trim upgrades, the 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport gets Berlina Black 19-inch wheels, and darkened taillights. According to Honda, the grille, headlight trim, fog light surrounds, door mirrors, B-pillar, C-pillar and taillight trim all get the gloss-black finish treatment.

The first and second row outboard seats which are covered in black leather, get contrasting red stitching, so does the steering wheel. Honda also gave the Sport all-black roof pillars and a black headliner. Red accented lighting highlights the dash, front footwells, front door handles and door pockets.

“The new Odyssey Sport will help Odyssey continue to set the standard for minivans in family-friendly features, interior space and sporty driving performance. Odyssey Sport brings more expressive styling to a product our customers have already made America’s retail best-selling minivan since 2010.” Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president, Honda national sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport is available in Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Radiant Red Metallic exterior colors. Honda announced that Sonic Gray Pearl is now available for the 2023 Honda Odyssey.

2023 Honda Odyssey Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Model / Trim MSRP3 MSRP Including $1,295 Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating (City/Hwy/Combined)4 Odyssey EX $37,340 $38,635 19/28/22 Odyssey EX-L $40,410 $41,705 19/28/22 Odyssey Sport $41,210 $42,505 19/28/22 Odyssey Touring $44,450 $45,745 19/28/22 Odyssey Elite $49,470 $50,765 19/28/22

Honda Service Pass

Available on eligible 2023 Honda vehicles, the new scheduled maintenance plan covers select services like oil changes, filter replacement among other services. According to the automaker, Honda Service Pass helps to lower the cost of owning a new Honda. The plans works in conjunction with the Maintenance Minder system’s reminders. You have to take your vehicle into a certified/participating Honda dealership.