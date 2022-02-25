The 2023 Kia Sportage Lineup Adds More Choice, At A Higher Price

Kia’s new Sportage will bring in electrified versions as well, but the standard lineup is launching first. (Images: Kia)

The 2023 Kia Sportage is now hitting dealer lots.

This new version of the brand’s compact crossover — now in its fifth generation — brings audacious styling changes, as well as the predictable price hike. Across the range, you’ll still have the option (at least with most trims) of front- or all-wheel-drive, with seven different grades from which to choose.

The bottom rung of the 2023 Kia Sportage lineup is, as ever, the LX trim. That now starts of at $27,205 including Kia’s $1,215 destination fee, and rings in $1,900 higher than the outgoing fourth-gen Sportage LX. If you want all-wheel drive, you’ll have to kick up an extra $1,800, so your entry-level price for an AWD Sportage now sits at $29,005.

From there, the EX trim adds some more equipment to the mix, and moves the price up to $29,205 for the FWD version, and $31,005 if you want it with AWD. The new mid-range Sportage X-Line, on the other hand, is all-wheel drive only, and starts of a bit more expensive, at $32,005. The X-Line, like the larger Sorento, adds some more rugged looks. However, if you want the full-on outdoorsy crossover experience like what’s shown in the image above, you’ll have to go for the top-of-the-line X-Pro.

New car, new engine

For this 2023 Kia Sportage, the old 2.4-liter mill is out — replaced by a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter with a bit more punch. In fact, it’s rated at 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque — up 6 hp and 3 lb-ft from the old car. The new powerplant comes bolted to an 8-speed automatic transmission, also replacing the fourth-generation’s old 6-speed ‘box. Fuel economy comes in at 28 mpg combined for the FWD model (up to 32 mpg on the highway), while the AWD car should return 25 mpg combined and 28 mpg on the highway.

While the “SX” topped out the former Sportage’s lineup, it’s still more of a mid-range model here. The front-wheel-drive SX starts off at $32,705 (for AWD, you’ll pay at least $34,505 for this trim). Another more feature-rich grade above that, the SX-Prestige, comes in at $34,705 with FWD and $36,505 with AWD.

Finally, at the top of the tree there’s the X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige. Like with the SX, you’ll get a few more features with the “Prestige” version. Like the X-Line, the X-Pro is all-wheel-drive only. It would be, given the car’s more off-road-focused ambitions. The X-Pro starts off at $36,205, while the most expensive X-Pro Prestige comes in at $38,005.

In time, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will arrive soon, but specific pricing for the electrified models isn’t available just yet.