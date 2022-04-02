Formula 1 Racing Heads to Las Vegas! Here Comes the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

All images: F1LasVegasGrandPrix.com

Formula One Fans who have been disappointed by some changes and rumors, can (at least) rejoice in the introduction of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

With rumors of prestigious events like Monaco being cancelled, frustrating management and officiating – hearing the news about the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is epic!

The last official Formula One race in Las Vegas was in 1982, and it was lack-luster to say the least. On camera, it looked like an afterthought, and it made Las Vegas look poor too. I know this because my family watched the race at a club in Los Angeles back in 1981.

Lasting only a few years, the temporary circuit was setup in the Caesars Palace parking lot. One of the issues was it was held during the day, in the middle of the toasty Nevada desert. On top of that, it was a tight circuit that ran counter-clockwise. As such, it created a tremendous strain on driver’s necks. Teams hated the event.

Now, the race will take place at night, on a Saturday in November, among the neon lights – on the Las Vegas Strip.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world. and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event. especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners.” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Formula 1 and Liberty Media will work together to promote the race. That’s with a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA. This will also involve Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International. The planners will work with Wynn Las Vegas & Presenting Partners MSG Sphere. Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort will be included as well.

The track design is 3.8 miles (6.12km) long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h). There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 14 corners, including a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section

According to F1LasVegasGrandPrix.com, the race is supposed to take place “on a Saturday night in November 2023.”

Unfortunately, there is nothing more specific at the moment. That makes sense given the amount of people who would buy out whole blocks of hotel rooms with views. I could imagine fans being charged 10-times the room rates for specific locations.

It’s a good bet that the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will not be on the first weekend, November 5th. Why? Because SEMA will be held 10/31/2023 – 11/3/2023, which would encroach on practice, and qualifying days. That leaves November 12th, 19th and 26th. I’m kind of dubious of the event happening during Thanksgiving week, which covers the 26th.

My guess is that it may fall on Saturday, November 12th, or the 19th.

We WILL be keeping an eye on this event. Most of the TFL Studio team is chomping at the bit to attend.

