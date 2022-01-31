2022 Kia EV6 Review: I Wasn’t Quite Sold On Electric Cars, Before Driving This One

Pros Cons (Not that many…) ✓ Respectable list of standard features ☓ Small front cubby ✓ Snappy powertrain (with AWD models) ☓ No spare tire ✓ Low center of gravity ☓ Not a ton of grip on the stock tires ✓ Futuristic design inside & out

2022 Kia EV6: Overview

The Kia EV6 is the first in a growing line of upcoming electric vehicles from the Korean manufacturer. It rides on the same E-GMP architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, while still bringing its own flavors.

Other vehicles in the growing segment include the Tesla Model Y, Jaguar I-Pace, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4. To take on those giants, the EV6 needs a long list of specs and features which Kia has not neglected.

However, this EV pays attention to more than just figures. Kia managed to make the car fun to drive on top of being practical, and that’s pretty special.

Performance: More than you think, and even more to come with the GT

The EV6 starts with a $40,900 base trim called “Light.” The Light model offers a 58kWh battery for 232 miles of range and 167 horsepower. It also happens to literally be the lightest EV6 at 4,000lbs. With a jump up to $47,000, the “Wind” trim offers 310 miles of range and 225 horsepower from a 77.4kWh battery. Both of these powertrains are RWD, which is a nice touch for the enthusiast.

The EV6 Wind also offers an AWD powertrain option for 320 horsepower and a mighty 446 lb-ft of torque. Though your range drops to an estimated 274 miles, 0-60 in 4.6 seconds is a nice consolation. Both the Wind and GT-line are available with either the 225 horsepower RWD powertrain or the 320 horsepower AWD. The cheapest AWD Wind comes in at $50,900.

Making the most of something practical

The EV6 can be spec’d to as much as $58,500 for a 1st edition with all the goodies, but even the much less expensive RWD is a good time in the bends. 225 horsepower isn’t enough shock you, but the RWD chassis makes the most of the power it does have. The car’s low center of gravity and decently quick steering are enough to be engaging. The biggest limiting factor is the its weight, (4,000 – 4,500 pounds) and the selection of tires that maximize range over grip.

Get behind the wheel of and AWD and the throttle will not disappoint. The current top model throws your head back with ease, and later this year we’re also expecting a 576 horsepower EV6 GT. Despite the steering’s lack of feel and the tire’s lack of grip, the EV6 is a passable canyon carver and we can’t wait to see what’s coming down the line.

Technology and Features: And no shortage of them

Aside from the base model, every EV6 gets Meridian premium audio, heated and ventilated seats, an 8-way power adjustable passenger seat, a power lift gate and the list goes on. Features like those make day to day driving considerably better. The base model shorts you on a few things, but it still comes with dual 12.3 inch screens, a smart key with remote start and plenty of tech like smart cruise control.

Just about every bit of technology we’ve come to expect is included. Remote park, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist and tons more are standard across the lineup. The GT-line is the only car with the option of heated rear seats, and the more efficient heat pump climate system comes with AWD models. Some items like a small sunroof and a few cheap-ish interior materials fall short, but the EV6 is an overall well thought out package.

Charging the EV6

Kia claims that a 350kW fast charger can push the battery from 10-80% charge in under 18 minutes. That’s works out to about 217 miles, and as much as 60 miles in under 5 minutes. At a more basic level 2 charger, like the one you would have at home, the battery works from 10-100 percent in around 7 hours.

Of all the features, Kia’s V2L (Vehicle-to-load) system is perhaps the most intriguing. The car’s battery is capable of serving as a power bank using an included cable that taps into the charge port. From the port, you can run a standard 3-prong plug to power anything from camping lights and appliances to another EV.

Verdict: The future looks bright

The 2022 Kia EV6 is a whole-hearted attempt at making a great EV. Dealerships will begin to see them in stock in the first quarter of 2022, not long from now. For even more information on the EV6 check out the full review linked below.