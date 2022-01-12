Every 2022 Car & SUV You Can Buy With A Manual Transmission: The Third Pedal Lives On!

Honda is one of the few automakers left offering a manual transmission across at least a few different models. (Image: Honda)

Some good news if you want to row your own gears!

As depressing as it’s been these past several years to see manual transmissions slowly fade into the history books, there’s actually been some good news for enthusiasts in 2022. Granted, there’s still been some attrition, but certain automakers are indeed hanging on to a three-pedal option for those die-hard manual fanatics who can’t have a car (or SUV) any other way.

Steadfast clingers-on to the connected driving that is the manual like Honda, Mazda, Mini, Hyundai and Volkswagen are still on the list for this year. Pony cars are another great option (can’t sneeze at having a coupe with a 6-speed!) should you feel the need to work your way through the gears yourself.

You’ll notice some omissions this time around, including the Aston Martin Vantage (RIP), as well as the brand new G42-generation BMW 2 Series. We may still get a three-pedal option with the M2, but we’ll have to wait and see. At any rate, there are still upwards of 30 models on here that still have a manual transmission — and you can check out the full list below.

By the way, if you’re looking on the truck front, the manual transmission situation for 2022 at least remains the same, which I’ll still chalk up as a win. The Toyota Tacoma is an option — as this model year could cap off the current generation — and so is the Jeep Gladiator (at least with the base gas V6).

When is a Mazda Miata not the answer? It does still have a manual transmission (and arguably, the best one)! (Image: Mazda)

2021 Cars and SUVS With A Manual Transmission

Make/Model (Body style) Gears Trim levels (all unless specified) BMW M3 6 BMW M4 6 Cadillac CT4-V 6 Blackwing model only Cadillac CT5-V 6 Blackwing model only Chevrolet Spark 5 Yep, it’s still kicking in 2022! Chevrolet Camaro 6 Dodge Challenger 6 All V8 models except the Hellcat Redeye Ford Bronco 7 w/ 2.3L EcoBoost only Ford Mustang 6 All trims except the Shelby GT500 Honda Civic 6 Sport Hatch, Sport Touring Hatch, Si, Type R Hyundai Elantra 6 N Line, Elantra N Hyundai Veloster N 6 Hyundai dropped all other Veloster models except the N for 2022 Jeep Wrangler 6 V6 models only Kia Forte 6 GT only Mazda3 6 Hatchback (FWD) w/ Premium Package MX-5 Miata 6 Soft-top and RF Mini Hardtop/Convertible 6 Cooper/Cooper S, JCW Mini Clubman 6 Cooper S (FWD) only Mini Countryman 6 Cooper (FWD) only Mitsubishi Mirage/G4 5 Nissan Z (2023) 6 New model Nissan Versa 5 S only Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman 6 Porsche 911 7 Targa 4S only Subaru BRZ 6 Updated model Subaru Crosstrek 6 Base, Premium only Subaru Impreza 5 Base hatch, sedan only Subaru WRX/STI 6 Toyota GR 86 6 Updated model Toyota Corolla 6 Sedan: SE Apex Edition, SE

Hatchback: SE, XSE Volkswagen Golf 6 GTI, Golf R (no standard Golf is available in the U.S.) Volkswagen Jetta 6 S, Sport, GLI

As it stands, the new BMW 2 Series (short of full-on M2, perhaps) moves forward with the 8-speed automatic transmission, and that’s it. (Image: BMW)

Gone from the 2021 list

Apart from the Aston Martin phasing out the 7-speed unit from the Vantage and the aforementioned BMW 2 Series, the list of available manual transmission models remains broadly the same as 2021. Hey, at least you can get it with a BMW M3 or M4 if you really want three pedals, right?

With its redesign, the Genesis G70 goes automatic-only in its new generation. That car is still a fantastic piece of work, make no mistake, but even the rear-wheel drive 2.0T model is now solely propelled by the 8-speed auto. One other notable departure is the Lotus Evora GT (as Lotus dropped the model for 2022), but the upcoming 2023 Lotus Emira will still have a manual transmission.