Volkswagen Sends Off The Passat With Limited Edition For The 2022 Model Year: News

1,973 of these Passats will cross the assembly line before it rolls out of VW's U.S. lineup

After nearly half a century, Volkswagen is dropping the midsize Passat sedan from the U.S. lineup. (Images: Volkswagen)

One more limited edition before the 2022 Volkswagen Passat rolls off into the sunset.

While its competition quietly dropped out of the market around it, Volkswagen kept the aging midsize Passat sedan going. Now, making good on its announcement to remove the car from its lineup, the company set 2022 as the last model year. It’s not just fizzling out, though, as the sendoff includes 1,973 ‘Limited Edition’ models — a nod to the Passat’s first year on sale in Europe. Here in the U.S., we’ve known the Passat since the early 1980’s.

Not all models will be the same, either. In more granular tributes, Volkswagen is breaking out that 1,973-unit run into smaller, bespoke models celebrating different milestones:

615 in Platinum Grey Metallic and Titan Black interior — Six generations of Passat, one built in the U.S. (since 2011), and five decades of Passat production

524 in Pure White and Mauro Brown interior — Signifies the VW Chattanooga plant opening on May 24, 2011

423 in Racing Green Metallic (shown) and Mauro Brown interior — Chattanooga’s area code, where VW builds the North American Passat

411 examples in Aurora Red Metallic and Titan Black interior — Noting the Passat’s original production code

What does this limited-run model bring?

Depending on which 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition you buy, the color and interior mix lends it some inherent rarity. Regardless of color, though, all models get 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-folding side mirrors and a unique seat tags. One side bears “1 of 1973”, while the other side gets “Chattanooga 2011”. All Limited Edition models get comfort sport seats with perforated Vienna leather, driver’s seat memory functionality, a powered passenger seat and heated front and rear seats. Fender premium audio also comes standard, as does Park Assist and automatic high beam control.

The fully-loaded 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition starts at $31,290 (including destination). The Aurora Red is an additional $395, should you decide to buy into one of those 411 examples.