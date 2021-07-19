Can You Put A Price On Style? The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Kicks Off At $59,845

Like a lot of other coupe-styled crossovers, the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge comes in slightly more expensive than its conventional SUV counterpart. (Images: Volvo)

If you want the stylish Volvo C40, prepare your wallet first.

Volvo announced pricing for its coupe-styled C40 Recharge — a sportback take on the electric XC40 crossover — with a starting MSRP of $59,845. That includes the automaker’s destination charge, and is also nearly $5,000 more than an equivalent XC40. The new model year brings in two trim options — “Plus” and “Ultimate” — though the C40 is only available in the top-end Ultimate at launch.

That $59,845 price tag includes every available feature. The C40 Recharge Ultimate includes the new Android-powered infotainment system, a panoramic moonroof, pixel LED lighting, Volvo’s Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system, Harman Kardon premium sound, a 360-degree Surround View camera system and bespoke 20-inch wheels. Thanks to a partnership with Volkswagen subsidiary Electrify America, C40 buyers also get 250 kWh of complimentary electric charging. Volvo claims at least 200 miles of range with the C40’s 75-kWh battery, so buyers should expect roughly 750 miles of free charging with that deal, if they use Electrify America charging stations. Volvo also adds 4 years or 40,000 miles of “standard wear and tear” coverage.

Unlike some of its rivals, though, the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge will be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That helps bring the price down to around $50,000. That puts the C40 in line with a Tesla Model Y Long Range, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium and possibly the Audi Q4 e-tron when it goes on sale.

If you pre-ordered the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, you should see your car later this year.