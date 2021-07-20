The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS Is The New Top Dog With 434 Horsepower Twin-Turbo V-6: News

2022 Porsche Macan GTS. (Images: Porsche)

We’re not done with the gas-powered Porsche Macan just yet.

An all-electric version of Porsche’s best-selling SUV is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean the gas-powered car is going anywhere right away. The 2022 model brings in a new front end, as well as some noteworthy interior tweaks and more power across the newly shuffled trims. As it happens, the Macan GTS (shown here) is where you’ll really see the exterior changes, where you can also spec seven new wheel designs and a pick from a total of 14 available colors across the Macan range.

The base model 2022 Porsche Macan carries on with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, same as before. However, this time around it manages 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque — up 13 horsepower and 22 lb-ft from prior model years, respectively. That means the entry-level model can manage a 0-60 sprint in 5.8 seconds (when equipped with the Sport Chrono package), as well as a top speed of 144 mph.

The 2022 Porsche Macan S gets the old GTS’ 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, putting out 375 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The updated S version shaves half a second off its 0-60 time, which now comes in at 4.4 seconds. Top speed also increases to 160 mph.

Porsche’s Active Suspension Management comes as standard on the S and the new big daddy Macan — the GTS. The Turbo is gone for 2022, but the facelifted GTS picks up where that model left off. Powering the GTS is the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 as you got in the old Turbo, managing 434 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 comes up in 4.1 seconds, while the GTS’ top speed is now 169 mph. In addition to a slightly higher top-end, Porsche lowers the GTS by 10 millimeters and fits it with 15% stiffer suspension than before.

GTS Sport Package and interior tweaks

If the 2022 Porsche Macan GTS isn’t quite hardcore enough for your liking, there is another option to hand. The GTS Sport Package brings in the Sport Chrono Package, Torque Vectoring Plus, high-performance tires on 21-inch wheels and more appearance bits to make the crossover look as aggressive as possible.

Inside, the updated Macan eschews the traditional button layout in favor of haptic touch controls. Something tells me that decision may take some getting used to as you’ll have to associate the locations on a single panel, but it does offer a cleaner look. A new, shorter gear lever makes an appearance, though it’s not the small switch that’s now part of the PDK-equipped 911 lineup and the Taycan. Sticking with the 911, the GTS also offers a new sport steering wheel from that model.

Pricing for the 2022 Porsche Macan GTS starts at $56,250 for the base model. The Macan S starts at $66,750, while the GTS rings in at $81,250. European customers will see the updated model later in October, while it will arrive at American dealers in early 2022.