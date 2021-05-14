Hyundai Claims Up To 300 Miles For The U.S.-Spec Ioniq 5 — Plans To Build EVs Locally Next Year: News

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks like a solid all-around package, and Hyundai claims the U.S.-spec will have competitive range as well. (Images: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s taking an all-encompassing approach to their next-gen cars, and the Ioniq 5 is just the start.

There’s plenty we don’t know about yet, but let’s start with what’s immediately coming. On the EV front, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will officially premiere for the North American market on May 24. We already know the car goes on sale this fall, but the virtual event should clue in a few more details on any specific details for the U.S. market.

That said, Hyundai has largely laid out the technical information for this car already, as we covered back in late February. The Ioniq’s reveal — launching a whole new EV sub-brand under the Korean automaker’s umbrella — will happen about a week behind the U.S. debut of its sister company’s own electric model: the EV6.

Here’s the skinny on the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 as we know it so far. The company will offer its next-gen EV with either a 58-kWh or 77.4-kWh battery pack here in the U.S. Mind you, the 77.4-kWh figure is slightly larger than the 72.6-kWh figure noted for other markets. Interestingly, Hyundai says that the extra capacity should net the same 300-mile range as the more forgiving WLTP standard suggested. An 800-volt electrical architecture also allows higher-speed charging, where the infrastructure supports it (10% to 80% in about 18 minutes). Getting that range figure most likely entails getting a rear-wheel drive model with the bigger pack, though other variants will be available.

Hyundai kicking off U.S. EV production in 2022, ‘advancing hydrogen ecosystem’

On Thursday, Hyundai Motor Group (including Hyundai and Kia) also announced a $7.4 billion plan to further its interests in electric cars and ‘smart mobility’. The main thrust of that goal is to start building EVs in the United States next year, as well as building out hydrogen infrastructure. Kia North America’s CEO and President Sean Yoon said as part of the official statement: “With our strategic investment in the United States to produce EV models, we are making huge strides to lead the EV market but also increase our contribution to the economies where we do business.”

Hyundai Motor Group added they would “proceed on a demonstration project in preparation for the commercialization of fuel cell electric trucks.” That includes working with local partners to conduct a refueling demonstration project, as well as handling logistics between port and inland warehouses. Hyundai is working with U.S.-based Cummins Inc., a major diesel powertrain manufacturer, to roll out new hydrogen technology to commercial vehicles, where it will likely have a bigger impact and provide a more practical electric platform than battery-electric models can.